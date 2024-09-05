Modular or otherwise easily repairable smartphones have been a niche for some time, but as right to repair policies become law in many countries, some companies see them as a market segment with potential. One of them is HMD, which has just launched the modular and repairable Fusion.

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), which you may know as the manufacturer for recent Nokia smartphones, today unveiled the HMD Fusion as its latest device. The Fusion is a customizable, modular smartphone that allows owners to change its hardware and software capabilities through interchangeable "Outfits." Outfits, which attach via six specialized pins, will be available later this year and will offer a variety of functionalities, including a built-in ring light for selfies, a gaming controller, and rugged protection. HMD is also providing an open-source developer kit, allowing you to create your own custom accessories if that's something you want to do.

If this concept sounds a bit too familiar, you might be remembering Motorola's attempts at the idea. The extinct Motorola Moto Z range also thrived on modularity, with several different modules that could be attached to the back of the phone, giving it extra functionality. It's basically the same concept as this, and we're interested to see whether this one will be any successful.

The Fusion itself features a slim, stainless steel reinforced plastic casing and comes with a clear "Casual Outfit." It boasts a 50MP selfie camera and a 108MP dual rear camera. The device is designed with repairability in mind, allowing you to easily replace parts like the screen or battery.

HMD is also committed to providing a balanced digital experience. The Fusion will be equipped with a Detox Mode, for one, which will let you block specific apps and contacts whenever you need a break from them.

Unfortunately, even though the repairability might help the hardware last longer, the software isn't built to last. It ships with Android 14 (which is just barely out of date), and HMD is only promising two major OS upgrades, which means Android 16 (or whatever it will be called) will be the final update. The phone will only get two years of monthly security updates, and one more year with quarterly security patches. Google's recent Pixel phones get seven years of OS and security updates, so HMD could do a lot better here.

The HMD Fusion will be available shortly in Europe at hmd.com, priced at £199 / 249 €. We don't have any details about US availability.

Source: HMD