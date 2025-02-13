Faith in hybrid technology is growing, meaning that more and more automakers are finding ways to include hybrids in their lineups. This is particularly true in the luxury segment, where hybrid technology is offsetting the poor fuel economy the market is traditionally known for without sacrificing power.

If you’re someone who is looking for a luxury hybrid sedan, you have more choices than ever before. However, if value for money is your number one priority, there is no better place to look than Japan. Automakers from the island nation have built their reputation by offering more for less money.

We took a look at some of the best hybrid sedans on the market and identified one option from Japan that stands out as offering excellent value. This sedan not only delivers in the way of comfort and technology, but it also features a thrifty powertrain that will save you tons on gas in the long run.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed and the EPA.

Related 10 Best Bang for Your Buck Hybrids on the Market Today These 10 hybrids offer the best mix of efficiency, features, and value, proving you don’t have to spend big to get great fuel economy.

The Lexus ES 300h Starts at a Reasonable $44,615