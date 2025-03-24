While U.S. automakers struggle to make electric vehicles (EVs) appealing, China has surged ahead, leaving them in the dust. Tesla may have been the pioneer in the U.S. EV market, but a glance at the latest Chinese electric cars shows that even Tesla, once a leader, is now falling behind.

Regardless of the debate over American consumers' willingness to embrace Chinese electric vehicles, the reality is that China is producing some truly impressive cars. While it’s unlikely we’ll see many Chinese EVs on U.S. roads anytime soon, here’s a look at 10 high-tech Chinese electric cars that are currently in the "Unobtanium" category for Americans.

To give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and authoritative sources, including Business Insider, Goodwood, Guang Cai Auto, and Motor Trend. The models below are ranked in no particular order.

1 BYD Seal

Competes With: Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, BMW i4, Ford Mustang Mach-E

BYD

Along with its electric car brand BYD, China has brought the EV battle right to Tesla's doorstep with standout models like the Seal. A direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal starts at around $49,000, offers up to 354 miles of range, and is packed with impressive tech.

Seal Performance Specifications

Motor Single or Dual Electric Battery Pack 82.5 kWh Output 308-523 HP Range 323-354 Miles (WLTP)

While its top-tier 523-horsepower dual-motor version doesn’t quite match the Model 3 Performance in a straight-line race, features like the rotating 15.6-inch central display, fully digital gauge cluster, fixed glass roof, integrated heat pump, and stylish quilted leather upholstery more than make up for it.

2 MG Cyberster

Competes With: Tesla Roadster, Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

MG

Arguably the best-designed Chinese electric car, the MG Cyberster combines the legacy of a renowned British carmaker with the battery-powered platform of Chinese automaker SAIC Motor. Featuring power-operated scissor doors typically seen on Lamborghinis and sleek bodywork paired with a classic fabric convertible top, it offers a smooth transition for traditional car enthusiasts moving to electric vehicles.

Cyberster Performance Specifications

Motor Single or Dual Electric Battery Pack 74.4 kWh Output 335-503 HP Range 171-196 Miles (WLTP)

The MG Cyberster, which starts at around $71,400, is currently available in the U.K. and could serve as an intriguing rival to the long-awaited Tesla Roadster—if it ever makes its debut.

3 BYD Sealion 7

Competes With: Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6