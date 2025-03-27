Windows 11 has a lot of new features compared to Windows 10. While you'll eventually get the chance to use most of these features, some features might not grab your attention until you're specifically looking for them. Here are some hidden Windows 11 features that you should start using right away.

Adjust the Volume Using Your Mouse Wheel

Whenever you want to control the volume on your Windows computer, you need to either use the volume keys on your keyboard or access the Quick Settings menu and then adjust the volume slider. While both these methods are quick, what if I tell you there's an even quicker method to adjust the volume on Windows 11?

You need to put your mouse cursor on the volume icon on the taskbar, and then use the scroll wheel to increase or decrease the volume. In case you notice that this feature is not working, go to the Settings menu, choose "Bluetooth & Devices," and then "Mouse." Next, enable the "Scroll Inactive Windows When Hovering Over Them" toggle.

Once you have enabled the toggle, you will be able to adjust the volume using the mouse slider.

Activate God Mode to Find All Window Settings in One Place

The number of settings in Windows 11 can feel overwhelming. Sometimes, it might be difficult to find a specific setting, especially if you're not sure exactly where to look. You can save yourself from facing such situations by activating God mode on Windows 11.

Once you have activated God mode, you'll have a folder on your device containing all Windows 11 settings and administrative tools. This will ensure that you don't have to memorize the exact location where a particular setting is situated on Windows.

Ctrl+Shift+Enter Shortcut in the Run Dialog Box

There may be times when you need to open an application with administrative privileges on Windows 11. This could be because the application only functions with admin rights or because you need to execute a command that requires elevated permissions. In either case, it's important to know how to launch an application with administrative rights on Windows 11.

Undoubtedly, the quickest way to do this is to search for the application in the Start menu search bar and select "Run as Administrator" from the results. However, it's always a good idea to know alternative methods for performing tasks on Windows. For example, if the Start menu stops working for any reason, having another way to open an app with admin rights can be useful.

That said, to launch an application with admin privileges, open the Run dialogue box and type the name of the app's executable file that you want to launch. For instance, if you want to open the registry editor, type regedit and click "OK."