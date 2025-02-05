Netflix is the video streaming service that first brought the concept into the mainstream. Despite the growing number of competitors, many of us still have a Netflix subscription. If you do, there are some hidden features in Netflix that you may be unaware of.

9 Hide Shows From Your Netflix Account

Are you getting worried that your partner is obsessed with true crime shows about how to commit the perfect murder? If so, you can hide specific shows and movies from showing up in your Netflix account. The movie or show won't appear even if you search for it by name.

Netflix When it comes to original shows and movies, no service comes close to Netflix. New original content is released weekly, so you'll never run out of shows to watch. See at netflix

This trick is also useful if you have kids. You can block titles from their accounts if there's something you don't want them to watch. It's only possible to block titles for a children's profile in a web browser, although you can block titles for adult profiles on mobile, too.

In a browser, sign into Netflix and click the Profile icon at the top right of the screen. Choose "Manage Profiles," select a profile, and click "Viewing Restrictions." Search for a movie or show and select the appropriate title from the search results. Repeat for any other titles you want to block and click "Save."