Your Mac is better for gaming than you give it credit for, and it’s only getting better with each new macOS release. Here are some features you might have missed.

Game Mode

Apple introduced a dedicated Game Mode in macOS 14 Sonoma for Apple silicon models running the M1 chip or later. It’s a feature that is easy to miss because it triggers automatically when you launch a game in full-screen mode.

To use Game Mode, all you need to do is make sure your Mac is running Sonoma or later and make sure that you’re running your games in full-screen. When enabled, you’ll see a Game Mode menu in the menu bar at the top of the screen, which you can use to disable the feature manually if you want.

The feature is worth leaving on however since it gives whatever process is running in full-screen priority access to the CPU and GPU while doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate for any connected controllers. Game Mode also reduces the audio latency for wireless headphones like AirPods.

Game Porting Toolkit

The Game Porting Toolkit is exactly what it sounds like: a tool for porting games that would normally run on Windows to macOS. It’s a developer tool that Apple has created to make the platform a more appealing prospect for developers. However, just because it’s aimed at developers doesn’t mean you can’t also take advantage.

Whisky is a free app that combines the power of the open-source compatibility layer WINE with the Game Porting Tookit. It works a lot like WINE in that the process involves creating “bottles” with which you can play your games natively on the Mac.

The process involves downloading Whisky, creating a bottle, configuring it according to the game you’re playing, and then settling in. You may need to troubleshoot a few issues you encounter along the way, but the point of Whisky is to do away with the complicated setup procedure and instead make it easy to play Windows games natively on your Mac.

An Ever-Improving Library of Native Games

Not all games require porting. The Mac is experiencing something of a gaming renaissance, with big-name triple-A games making their way to the platform (albeit later than their Windows and console counterparts).

Recent years have seen Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Resident Evil: Village, and Baldur’s Gate 3 all receive native Mac ports. This is alongside smaller hit projects like Stray, Lies of P, Hades, Dave the Diver, Project Zomboid, and Balatro.

Upcoming releases include Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is releasing on macOS alongside other major platforms like Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox. CD Project Red is also bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to the Mac, while the delightfully cheesy RoboCop: Rogue City is also expected to land on macOS sometime in 2025.

Apple seems to make a lot of big announcements at its WWDC event in June of each year, with 2024 offering the biggest slate of upcoming Mac games to date. As Apple silicon machines continue to get more powerful and capable, it only makes sense that the company will continue to encourage more developers to release their games on the Mac.

Developers are somewhat split about the best place to release games, with some opting for the App Store route. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is notable for this since it’s covered by Universal Purchase, which means you can play the game on other platforms like the iPad with a single purchase. Many other games are released on storefronts like Steam, GOG, and so on.

Universal Controller Support

Did you know that the vast majority of game controllers will “just work” with your Mac? Whether you connect via Bluetooth or using a USB cable, macOS has excellent controller support. This includes full support for common Xbox Core, PlayStation DualSense, PlayStation DualShock 4, and even the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons as a combined controller.

Just head to System Settings > Bluetooth and put your controller into pairing mode. As soon as you see it in the list of available devices, click on it. The controller will be paired with your Mac. In the case of Xbox and PlayStation controllers, you can keep one Bluetooth connection (your Mac) while still using the controller with your home console.

This is also true of less common controllers from the likes of 8BitDo, or specialized controllers like fight sticks (which are perfect if you’re thinking of building an emulator machine out of an old Mac mini).

Variable Refresh Rate Support

Another genuinely hidden feature is support for variable refresh rates (VRR) using the VESA AdaptiveSync standard. VRR adapts the refresh rate of a display to match the frame rate of the content being shown on screen. This helps to eliminate unsightly screen tearing and makes for a more pleasing gameplay experience.

While common on PC, Apple’s support for the feature is relatively unknown. The feature has been around since the Intel era, though all Apple silicon machines are compatible with VRR technology. In addition, the following Mac models are compatible with VRR:

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) with four Thunderbolt 3 ports

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

MacBook Air Retina 13-inch (2020)

iMac Retina 27-inch 5K (2020)

A selection of Mac Pro models

This is possible using AdaptiveSync, which is the same VRR technology used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. AdaptiveSync and FreeSync are effectively the same thing, with the latter being AMD’s branding. G-Sync is NVIDIA’s own proprietary technology.

In order to use VRR on a compatible Mac, Apple recommends connecting your Mac to an external display via Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, or DisplayPort over USB-C and warns against using an HDMI connector. Once connected, head to System Settings > Displays and select “Variable” from the Refresh Rate menu.

If you have a ProMotion display like a MacBook Pro produced after 2021 or a Pro Display XDR, VRR will be enabled automatically.

Excellent Streaming Support

Streaming is certainly not unique to the Mac, but it’s a surprisingly neat trick that you might not have considered. It’s especially good if you already have a gaming PC or a console, but are looking for a way to put your MacBook to use as a mobile gaming platform.

Xbox Cloud Streaming and GeForce NOW work about as well as can be expected via a browser. In this instance, you’re streaming games directly from the internet so you’re fairly exposed to latency and connectivity woes.

Alternatively, you can stream locally too. If you have a gaming PC, you can stream games from Windows to your Mac locally. Hook your PC up to your router via a cable for best results, and then use a simple solution like Steam Remote Play or a slightly more complicated setup with a combination of Moonlight and Sunshine or Apollo.

For console gaming, you can use the official PS Remote Play app or go one better and install Chiaki to unlock more options for better visuals. Xbox owners can use free app Greenlight to stream from their console directly to a Mac. These are the best ways to play PlayStation and Xbox games on your Mac.

MacBooks are good for this since the latest models have fast Wi-Fi chips, excellent battery life, beautiful displays, and a form factor that makes them easy to carry with you.

It’s still a bit early to recommend buying a Mac specifically for gaming, but that’s probably not why you bought your Mac in the first place. You probably need it for work or study, and you’ve come to rely on Apple’s operating system for its user-friendliness and rock-solid foundation.

Or perhaps you’re a Windows refugee, who has finally switched to macOS after decades in the Microsoft camp. You’ll undoubtedly be pleased to hear that you don’t have to give up on gaming altogether.