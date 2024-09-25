Apple has added a tone of new to your iPhone with iOS 18. While many features are hard to miss, like the revamped Control Center, there are also some small (but important) changes that you may not have noticed.

1 Change App Icons to Widgets

With iOS 18, you can now transform an app icon into a widget. This feature allows you to display additional information about the app rather than just its name. For instance, if you convert the Photos app into a widget, it will display one of your memories instead of the standard Photos app icon.

To turn an app into a widget, simply long-press the app icon, and in the menu that pops up, you'll see three widget designs to choose from. However, for some apps, only two widget designs might be available.

If you want to revert the widget to the app icon, long-press the widget and select the "Windows" icon (it looks like four squares). Alternatively, if you want to remove the widget from the home screen, long-press the widget and select the "Remove Widget" option.

In order to do this, the app will need to have widget support in the first place (you can't just convert any app into a widget, unfortunately).

2 Ask to Share the Screen

You might encounter a situation where someone far away needs help with their iPhone. In such cases, you can use the new "Ask to Share Screen" feature to request them to share their iPhone screen, making it easier to guide them.

To request screen sharing, open the Messages app, go to the chat window of the person you want to share with, tap the recorder icon in the top-right corner, and select "Ask to Share Screen."

The other person will receive a FaceTime audio call. Once they accept the call, they will need to tap the “Share” option to allow you to view their screen. After that, their iPhone screen will appear on your device. You can tap on the shared screen and use your fingers to draw on it to highlight or demonstrate something.