We've all been in that situation—whether at a coffee shop, walking through a mall, or watching a show—where a catchy tune grabs your attention, and you can't get it out of your head. Fortunately, Android makes identifying music easier than ever, with various built-in tools and apps at your disposal.

1 Use Google's Circle to Search for Song Identification

If you have a Circle to Search-supported Android phone, you're in luck. This nifty feature is one of the quickest ways to identify a song without opening any apps. By long-pressing the navigation bar or home button, you’ll activate the Circle to Search feature. Next to the search bar, you'll see a music note icon—tap it, and your phone starts listening for music. Within seconds, it identifies the song playing around you.

But what if you don’t know the lyrics or don’t have the song playing nearby? This is where Google’s hum-to-search feature shines. You can hum or sing part of the song that's stuck in your head, and Google will offer possible matches. It’s a lifesaver for those times when you can’t quite place that melody but just can’t stop thinking about it!

2 Android’s Song Search Quick Setting Tile

The Song Search Quick Setting tile is the newest way to identify songs on Android. You can easily add this tile to your Quick Settings menu for convenient access. Once active, simply swipe down to access your quick settings and tap the tile. This launches Google’s song search interface, which displays a dotted, globe-like animation as it listens to the music playing nearby.

The interface is similar to the "Identify Song" button within the Google app, but with this feature, you don’t have to open the app itself. It’s a great way to get results with minimal effort, making it perfect when you're in a hurry or simply don't want to dig through your phone to launch an app.

3 Pixel’s Now Playing Feature – Silent and Always Listening

For Pixel phone owners, the Now Playing feature is a true game-changer. Unlike other song identification methods, Now Playing doesn’t require an active internet connection. It works entirely offline, continuously listening to the audio around you and matching it with a preloaded offline song database. When it recognizes a song, the name silently appears on your lock screen without any interaction from you.

Google

What makes this feature even more powerful is that you can access your Now Playing history to see all the songs identified throughout the day. The history is searchable, so it's just a quick search away if you want to find a specific track. You can even favorite songs by tapping the heart icon next to any song in the history, making it easy to build a playlist of your favorite tracks.

Additionally, you can enable a search button on the lock screen, allowing you to manually identify songs playing nearby that aren’t automatically recognized by the device. This is perfect for those rare moments when Now Playing doesn’t catch a song, giving you full control over music discovery.

And don't worry about privacy—everything happens locally on the device, with no audio sent to the cloud. It’s easily one of the most seamless and reliable ways to discover music, making it a personal favorite feature for many Pixel users, including myself.

4 Open the Google App and Hum, Whistle, or Sing the Song

This is one of the oldest ways to identify songs on Android, and while there are newer, faster methods, it’s still a reliable option you can always count on. Whether the song isn’t playing in the background or you just have a melody stuck in your head, the Google app can help. After tapping the microphone icon, then the "Search a song" button at the bottom, you can hum, whistle, or sing part of the tune.

Google’s algorithm is incredibly smart when it comes to matching melodies. It gives you a list of possible songs with a percentage next to each option, indicating how likely the match is. I’ve used this method countless times when I couldn’t quite remember a song, and it’s surprisingly accurate—even when my whistling is a bit off!

5 Ask Google Assistant

Sometimes, simplicity is key, and Google Assistant offers one of the easiest ways to identify music. All you need to do is say, "Hey Google, what's this song?" and Google Assistant will start listening to the music around you, instantly identifying it. This feature works much like the Google app, except you don’t need to open anything manually—just ask your Assistant, and you’ll get results in seconds.

Justin Duino / Review Geek

The great thing is that Google Assistant also supports hum-to-search, so if the song isn’t playing, you can still sing or hum the melody.

6 Use Google Gemini

If you have set Gemini as your default assistant on your phone instead of Google Assistant, it can still help you identify songs. However, Gemini doesn’t add any extra smarts here—it simply takes the help of Google Assistant to complete the task. So, when you ask Gemini to identify a song, it triggers Assistant in the background, and the song is recognized in the same way as if you had used Google Assistant directly.

While it’s another way to access the song identification feature, the process remains the same behind the scenes.

7 Turn to Alternatives

While Google’s tools are great for identifying music, Shazam and SoundHound are excellent alternatives. Shazam is known for its fast recognition and seamless integration with apps like Spotify and Apple Music, allowing you to add identified songs to your playlists. It also saves all your searches, so you can build a library of your identified tracks. With features like Auto Shazam, it can continue to listen and identify songs even in the background.

SoundHound, on the other hand, shines with its ability to identify songs by humming, singing, or whistling. Its voice-based search is great for when a song isn’t playing nearby. It also integrates with YouTube and Spotify, allowing you to listen to the full tracks after identification.

Both apps offer powerful tools that complement Google’s song identification features, giving you multiple ways to discover music.

Whether you’re at a party, watching a show, or just have a melody stuck in your head, identifying songs on Android has never been easier. The next time you’re wondering, 'What song is this?', you’ll know exactly what to do!