Summary Sony & Hisense are pioneering RGB LED tech to rival OLED displays.

RGB LEDs improve color accuracy at wider angles and brightness without burn-in risk.

RGB LEDs reduce bloom and offer large panels at cheaper prices than OLEDs.

If you ask most AV enthusiasts what the best display technology is right now, they'd probably respond with some variant of OLED panel. However, one of the best TV makers in the world has decided that OLED is not the way forward, and instead brings us RGB LED technology.

In mid-March of 2025, Sony unveiled its RGB LED technology. It's not the only company pushing this OLED alternative, with Hisense aiming to launch RGB mini- and micro-LED TVs in 2025. So why are these companies bucking the OLED trend?

Sony’s RGB Backlight Tech Explained

Just in case you need a refresher, the main difference between OLED and LCD panels is that OLEDs are emissive. In other words, each OLED pixel emits its own light. This means that it can switch itself off and offer perfect black levels, among a few other advantages. LCDs need a "backlight" and one of the primary ways LCDs have improved over the years has been about backlight innovations as much as improvements to the liquid crystals.

Early LCDs used a simple CCFL (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp) backlight with an internal reflector to spread the light around. As you might imagine, this was awful, and I still remember the cold and hot spots on my first LCD monitor being so bad that I thought there was something wrong with it.

Since then, LCDs have been upgraded with LED backlights, which were placed all around the edges of the screen, so that it was far more evenly lit. Then the backlights were also added directly behind the screen, which allowed for neat tricks like local dimming. Now miniLED screens put hundreds or thousands of LED lights behind the screen, allowing for very precise local dimming, which improved contrast and black levels immensely.

SONY

However, so far all of these LED backlight solutions have used a white (or blue) LED source. RGB LEDs replace this white LED with an RGB LED that can be any color. This means that the LED behind a given set of pixels is being driven with the same color light as the pixel is meant to produce and removes the need for color filters.

SONY

If you take the LCD layer off completely, then an RGB miniLED backlight would look like a low-res version of the original image. With enough LEDs, the image is still recognizable!