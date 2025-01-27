Summary A cellular tablet adds significant cost and may not provide enough value compared to Wi-Fi only models.

Cellular tablets drain battery faster and may require more frequent charging than Wi-Fi only models.

Managing multiple SIMs or accounts for cellular tablets can be a hassle, and using a phone hotspot may be a more convenient option.

My first few iPads (I've had many) were all cellular models and I used that feature extensively. However, times have changes, and the case for a tablet with a cellular radio just isn't as strong anymore. I've gone Wi-Fi only for many years now, and I'm unlikely to go back. Here's why.

It Adds a Significant Amount of Cost

You're looking at about $150 more for a cellular radio in either an Android or Apple tablet. Now, I know that the value of money is different depending on who you are, but that's a lot for this feature if you ask me.

If you applied that amount to some other area of the tablet, you could get a better model, a better screen, or more storage instead. In other words, you need a very specific reason to want a cellular modem on your tablet.

Battery Life Is Worse

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek | DenPhotos / Shutterstock

A cellular connection can be a true battery hog, especially when there's weak signal from the tower, and the device has to pump more power into its own signal to compensate. You've probably noticed how fast your phone's battery drains when using its connection actively, and that's still true for a tablet. Of course, you can simply turn off cellular data to prevent this, but a large part of why a cellular connection is desirable comes from receiving push services like messaging or video calls.

So, unless you only want to have a cell connection on an ad hoc basis, be prepared to plug in a charger more often compared to Wi-Fi only models.

I Always Have My Phone Hotspot With Me

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | AnotherPerfectDay / Shutterstock

Buying a tablet with a built-in cellular modem means paying for a second cell connection when I already have one on me all the time. My smartphone, and that of anyone else, can be used to easily set up a Wi-Fi hotspot. As long as your phone's data plan allows for tethering, you're good to go.

A cellular tablet makes the most sense when it has to be used by someone who doesn't have a smartphone, or if the tablet has to be shared between multiple people. Perhaps a situation where the tablet is a company device that needs an internet connection. For a person who has a smartphone, and is the sole user of the tablet? It's probably unnecessary.

Managing Multiple SIMs or Accounts Is an Absolute Pain

Back when I had a cellular iPad, I used a dedicated data SIM completely separate from my phone's plan. It happened to be a good unlimited data deal during office hours, when I would be away from my home Wi-Fi, but it's still a hassle to manage a separate SIM and account for every device with a cellular modem.

I will admit, that these days it's possible to share a single account across multiple SIM cards, but it's still less streamlined than it could be.

I Don't Need GPS in My Tablet

Even if you don't care as much about the cellular aspect of a cellular tablet, often GPS functionality is also linked to having a cellular model. However, once again, I already have a smartphone with me all the time. This makes having GPS functionality on my tablet redundant and unless you're mounting the tablet in a car or truck, it's not a practical navigation device due to size.

Wi-Fi Is Everywhere Now

Perhaps the biggest reason I haven't needed a cellular tablet in almost a decade is that Wi-Fi is pretty much everywhere now. The places I'm most likely to whip out my tablet are also places that offer Wi-Fi; such as coffee shops and hotel rooms.

This is the same reason I wouldn't bother with a laptop that has a built-in cellular modem. I'm not going to pull it out of my pocket far away from a hotspot. Even if I had to, my phone remains my primary connection to the internet and, unless you want some sort of redundancy, there's no need to double-dip. Even if you do want a backup cellular connection, you're better off buying a Mi-Fi device instead.