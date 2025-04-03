Summary
- Programming copy and paste functions to my mouse let me perform the tasks with quick swipes and no wrist movement required.
- I can change my computer's volume without having to search for buttons on my keyboard.
- Playing and pausing media is simpler than ever without having to reach for my keyboard.
While you might think keyboard shortcuts are just for keyboards, what if I told you that programming them to your mouse could be even more convenient? Here are five ways I use keyboard shortcuts on my mouse, and why I do it.
Copy and Paste with Just a Swipe
While there are keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste, and, of course, you can right-click to access the functions, I went a step further. Given that I have the MX Master 3, which supports gestures, I programmed my mouse to copy when I hold the gesture pad and swipe left, and paste if I hold the gesture pad and swipe right.