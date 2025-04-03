Summary Programming copy and paste functions to my mouse let me perform the tasks with quick swipes and no wrist movement required.

I can change my computer's volume without having to search for buttons on my keyboard.

Playing and pausing media is simpler than ever without having to reach for my keyboard.

While you might think keyboard shortcuts are just for keyboards, what if I told you that programming them to your mouse could be even more convenient? Here are five ways I use keyboard shortcuts on my mouse, and why I do it.

Copy and Paste with Just a Swipe

While there are keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste, and, of course, you can right-click to access the functions, I went a step further. Given that I have the MX Master 3, which supports gestures, I programmed my mouse to copy when I hold the gesture pad and swipe left, and paste if I hold the gesture pad and swipe right.