Wondering what the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro colors look like outside of marketing materials? If you can’t get yourself down to an Apple Store, we took a trip instead.

We tried our best to balance white for Apple's questionable lighting, and the images below are mostly accurate, but there will be some subtle differences in real life.

iPhone 16 Colors

The iPhone 16 is available in five colors this year, with significantly more saturated hues than were available with last year’s iPhone 15.

The color extends from the aluminum-chassis that wraps around the edge of the display, to the color-infused glass back. Even if you have your iPhone in a case, you should still see a pop of color around the edge of the vertically-arranged camera array.

Ultramarine

Close

Arguably the most eye-catching of this year’s colors, ultramarine is particularly vibrant around the edge of the camera bump. I was expecting it to look a bit more purple, but it’s very blue in real life.

Teal

Close

A subdued green, teal is great if black or white is a bit boring for you and the other colors feel too loud. It’s a nice middle-ground between the loud ultramarine and clinical black and white.

Pink