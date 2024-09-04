Samsung Messages is (almost) no more. After a slow move away from its own messaging app, Samsung is now starting to avoid bundling it with its flagship phones, replacing it with Google Messages instead. If you’re looking to switch to Google Messages yourself, you can follow these steps to do so.

Google Messages Is Replacing Samsung Messages

For a long time, Samsung has pushed its own apps on Android with (somewhat) limited success. Since 2021, however, there’s been a slow push away from using Samsung Messages. The Galaxy S21 series came with both installed, but with Google Messages set as the default.

Close

Now, Samsung is no longer including its own Messages app with Galaxy smartphones—only the Google Messages app is installed. You can still manually download Samsung Messages if you want, but at this point, there’s no need.

I never liked using Samsung Messages myself—it just didn’t work as well as Google Messages. With Samsung Messages now effectively abandoned, Google Messages should be the preferred option for most users. It regularly receives new updates, including the ability to use end-to-end encryption for your RCS messages.

You Don’t Need to Back Up Your Messages (But It’s a Good Idea Anyway)

If you want to switch from Samsung Messages to Google Messages, you don’t need to worry about backing up your messages. When you switch from one default messaging app to another, your messages should port over automatically.

It’s pretty safe to do this because the messages should be ported across when you switch. However, if there are any really important messages that you want or need to save, it might be worth backing these up manually before you switch. You can’t always trust technology, after all.

How to Switch from Samsung Messages to Google Messages

The process for switching from Samsung Messages to Google Messages is pretty seamless. These instructions demonstrate how to do this on a Samsung Galaxy S23, but the instructions should be pretty similar for most modern Samsung smartphones.

You should first make sure that you have the latest version of Google Messages installed on your device. As I mentioned above, you don’t need to back up your messages, but it’s a good idea to back up anything really essential, just in case.

When you’re ready, open the Google Messages app. First, you’ll be prompted to use it with a chosen Google account or use it without an account. Tap either of the available options to make your decision. You’ll next be prompted to set it as your default SMS app. To do this, tap the “Set Default SMS App” button on the screen.

Close

In the pop-up menu, you’ll be prompted to select which messaging app you want to use. Confusingly, both Samsung and Google apps are both labeled the same. You’ll need to select the Messages app with the logo that includes two blue speech bubbles set against a white background, as this is the Google Messages app. When you’ve done this, tap “Set As Default” to switch apps.

You should immediately switch to the new Google Messages app. Any messages you receive should now appear in the app itself.

Check RCS is Enabled in Google Messages

Rich Communication Service (or RCS) is seen as the successor to SMS, the original text messaging service you’d send via your cellular network. It’s pushed heavily inside Google Messages to turn your messaging app into a tool that’s more akin to iMessages on iPhones.

There are plenty of benefits to RCS, including end-to-end encryption for messages, read receipts, group chats, typing indicators, and the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi. RCS provides a standard that all mobile users can enjoy. Even Apple is beginning to support the protocol with iOS 18. As long as your mobile carrier supports RCS, you’ll be able to use it in the Messages app.

Close

RCS should be enabled by default when you switch to Google Messages, and I’d recommend leaving it switched on so you can enjoy the benefits of RCS communication with friends and family. You can check this for yourself (or switch it off, if you prefer to) in the settings menu.

To do this, open the Google Messages app and tap your profile icon. From the menu, tap the Messages settings > RCS chats. Make sure that the “Turn On RCS Chats” slider is enabled. If it isn’t, tap the slider to enable the feature.