Summary The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B at $35 is a versatile choice for various projects, ranging from gadgets to web servers.

The $15 Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is ideal for light tasks like hosting web services or Bluetooth conversion.

The powerful Raspberry Pi 5 at $50 offers more features like PCIe support and dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as a 2.4GHz quad-core CPU.

There are several Raspberry Pi models to choose from and even more price points. With models as low as $15 and as expensive as $120, here are the price points of the three main Raspberry Pi mini-computers and what they're good for.

The Raspberry for Everyone

At $35, the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is honestly the Pi for everyone, I think. It comes with 1GB of RAM on the base model, and for $75, you can get 8GB of RAM.