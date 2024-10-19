Key Takeaways Start by installing essential tools like GNOME Tweaks and GNOME Extensions.

Download and apply macOS-inspired themes, icons, fonts, and wallpapers.

Fine-tune all the tools and settings to nail that macOS aesthetic.

Ubuntu's default look is unique, with its left-side dock and workflow centered around virtual desktops. But if you're coming from macOS or just prefer Apple’s aesthetics, then Ubuntu will appear a bit off. Thankfully, you can easily customize Ubuntu to look like macOS in a matter of minutes.

When making any system-level changes to your operating system, it’s always a good idea to make a backup beforehand. This way, you can comfortably make tweaks and play around with settings without worrying about breaking something.

In this guide, I'm using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. However, I've also tested these tools on Ubuntu 24.10, and they work like a charm!

I’ll be using the terminal to set things up—but trust me, it's not as scary as it sounds! Simply copy the highlighted commands and paste (Ctrl+Shift+V) them into the terminal, and you’re good to go!

Let's start by updating your system. Open your terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T) and paste these two commands one after the other:

sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade

With your system up-to-date, enter this command to install GNOME Shell Extension Manager and GNOME Tweaks:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks gnome-shell-extension-manager

And that takes care of arranging the prerequisites! It’s time to add the main ingredients!

Installing The Extensions

We will need the following GNOME extensions to make Ubuntu function like macOS.

User Themes

Search Light

Blur my Shell

Dash to Dock

Gnome 4x UI Improvements

Logo Menu

Moveclock

Compiz alike magic lamp effect

To install these extensions, open the Extension Manager app, head to the Browse tab, search for the mentioned extensions, and enable them. Once enabled, you’ll start seeing your Ubuntu desktop change in appearance. In a later section, I’ll show you how to adjust the Extension settings to nail the macOS workflow. For now, let’s wrap up getting everything we need!

Those extensions will allow Ubuntu to function more like macOS. However, to nail the look, we’ll need to download the following:

Close

To download the files, open their respective GitHub pages, click the green "Code" button, and hit "Download ZIP." Once downloaded, extract the zip file, open the folder, right-click inside the folder and select Open in Terminal.

Close

Now, just copy and paste the following commands into the terminal one after the other.

./install.sh

This will install the theme on your system.

sudo ./tweaks.sh -g

This will install a GNOME Display Manager (GDM) theme and change the lock screen to look like macOS.

./tweaks.sh -F -f default

This will make Firefox look more like Safari and install the theme for Flatpak apps (if you use them).

Also, for the Flatpak theme to work, you’ll need to run an additional command:

sudo flatpak override --filesystem=xdg-config/gtk-4.0

Similarly, to install the wallpapers, extract the file, open the terminal in the folder, and run the following commands one after the other:

./install-gnome-backgrounds.sh

./install-wallpapers.sh

We’ll again follow the same process and run these commands to install the font:

chmod +x ./tweak.sh

./tweak.sh