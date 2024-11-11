Google Play does not make it easy to find good Android games. Instead, it highlights the free-to-play, IAP-laden titles that all look alike and feel somewhat slimy. But the Play Store is packed with amazing ad-free, high-quality premium games—if you know how to find them.

Be Skeptical of Ad-Supported Games

Mobile gaming now makes more money than console and PC gaming combined. Most of these games are monetized using a combination of ads and a variety of in-app purchases to make money. This has changed the way games are designed, introducing annoying elements like having to put up with banner ads, needing to watch full-screen pop-up ads before starting a level, virtual currencies that cost real money, and various forms of pay-to-win.

There isn't one single toggle you can select to stop Google from showing you these games, but you can get close. When you're browsing Google Play, if a game shows "contains ads" under the title, be cautious. From my experience, the best games don't have ads, so this is my starting point, even if it doesn't necessarily weed out the freemium games laden with in-app purchases.

Many of the games recommended when you first open the Play Store not only contain ads but they're part of a section of "sponsored" games. Publishers can play to have their games be the first Google recommends.

That said, be aware that the Play Store contains many games that contain ads but have the option to remove them via a single in-app purchase. That effectively makes these premium games you merely pay for after downloading.

Navigate to the Premium-Only Section

The games that Google Play puts front and center usually aren't the games you want to play. Unlike on consoles, seeing a list of the most popular games doesn't help all that much, either. Instead, you want to navigate to the section of the store that exclusively lists paid games. These are good old-fashioned games where you pay money upfront to download a game. Novel concept, really.

You can find these by tapping on the "Games" tab at the bottom of the screen and then selecting "Premium" among the categories that appear at the top.

For better or worse, this is not an exhaustive list of all the paid games available on Google Play. It's not even close. But there are some great recommendations that can serve as good jumping-off points.

Browse the Games Made by Good Publishers

When I find a game I like, I quickly check out what other titles the game publisher has listed under their name. You can find this list by tapping on the publisher's name on a game's Google Play page.

For example, Sparklite is a fun top-down action game that feels like a 2D Zelda title with regenerating levels. After playing for a bit, I wanted to check out what other titles the publisher, Playdigious, has released for Android.