If you're a Linux user who also rocks an iPhone you probably noticed Apple doesn't go out of its way to integrate with the Linux system. Thanks to KDE Connect, you can make them play nice with each other. Here's how to get started.

What Is KDE Connect?

KDE Connect is a program for your Linux PC that connects to a companion app for iPhone you can download from the App Store to integrate your devices. KDE Connect is available on every major Linux distribution and it works with all desktop environments. If you are using KDE Plasma desktop on Kubuntu for example then you likely already have it installed and ready to go. If you aren't using KDE Plasma then you can simply install KDE Connect from your distro's App Store or Software Center.

GNOME users might prefer using GSConnect instead which is GNOME extension that reimplements the KDE Connect protocol for the GNOME Desktop. We'll be using Kubuntu for this article. Once you have it installed and running, all you need to do is pair the devices together and you can initiate this from either device.