Summary HDMI is essential but make sure to match versions for best performance & bandwidth.

DisplayPort offers higher resolutions and MST ability for monitor daisy-chaining.

USB-C and Thunderbolt are versatile, with Thunderbolt providing more bandwidth than USB-C.

Modern monitors are about more than just plugging in your graphics card so you can see what's going on in computer land. The typical modern monitor is packed with ports of all sorts, and you might be missing out if you're not using it to its full potential.

So I thought it would be a good time to go over every port you might find on your monitor, and offer a rundown of how each one is useful in its own way. By the end, you'll know pretty much what every port on your monitor does, and how to make the most of it.

HDMI

HDMI is the most common port on modern monitors and TVs, in fact, it's just about universal. HDMI has been around so long, that there are multiple versions of it, with the latest as of this writing being 2.1b, shown off at Computex 2024.

In order to get the best out of your monitor, you should use a graphics card and HDMI cable that at least matches the HDMI version of the monitor. If you don't, then you could be limited in the resolution or refresh rate that's possible. It can also determine whether you have enough bandwidth for advanced features such as one or another form of variable refresher rate technology, or HDR. HDMI also carries audio, so if your monitor has speakers or a speaker output, you can cut down on your mess of wiring.

Unless your graphics card (or console) supports the latest HDMI versions, however, there's probably a better connection you can use.