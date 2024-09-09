I used to hate working out, but I realized that I wasn't looking in the right places for help. After dabbling with Apple Fitness+, I wanted to keep my fitness streak going by trying out a mix of workouts, so I experimented with a bunch of apps. Here are the best fitness apps for iPhone that have kept me hooked.

1 Stay on Track With Nike Run Club

This is one of the best apps to use if you are looking to get into running. Nike Run Club is the perfect running companion and tracker that helps you work towards hitting consistent goals in your journey to get those steps in. With this app, metrics matter: you can track your miles, time, and speed, and set goals to hit any of these targets.

You can also try out guided runs, one of the best features of the app, which are trainer-guided runs with instructions and casual conversation. Guides can be downloaded offline, and you can pick your poison from different categories, such as Mindful Runs, Long Runs, Speed Runs, and more.

My favorite feature that Nike Run Club offers is its training plans. These structured sessions can be customized to hit your personal running goals. They're useful if you are looking to train for something specific like a marathon, with a good blend of plans for beginners, intermediate, and advanced runners.

You can also participate in challenges (like the September Weekly Challenge) to compete in leaderboards among community members or even create your own.

Nike Run Club also offers a great way to track your progress through Apple Health. Another fun feature the app offers is the ability to add different shoes and measure how much distance you cover with every pair (a reminder that this is, after all, a big advertisement for Nike). The app offers nutritional tips, Nike product suggestions for specific fitness needs, and motivational videos: all for free.

2 Build Strength With Thenx

High-intensity fitness can be intimidating if you are a beginner looking to test the waters. I found that Thenx by YouTuber Chris Heria strips this feeling away. As someone interested in trying out calisthenics and tabata (high-intensity cardio with structured breaks), I found Thenx extremely beneficial for linear progression.

Thenx stands out from other fitness apps dedicated to high-intensity fitness by not watering down calisthenics or tabata too much. Even the beginner-level videos dive right into the foundations, with dedicated technique guides for each movement, beyond the regular guided sessions led by Heria. I loved the app's look, which was sleek and interactive, with the potential for expanding music integration with Apple Music.

You can choose your program (ranging between two and 12 weeks), track your workout streak, and see which muscles you have been training. Thenx also has a community tab that lets you stay in the know about your fellow members' progress and results.

One thing I appreciate about this app is that you feel pretty connected to Heria as a trainer through his YouTube videos (which are often linked to in-app content) where he offers more workouts, tips, and nutritional advice. I find this a comfortable change from other fitness apps that offer guides from multiple trainers who I find hard to fully engage with.

Thenx offers a premium option at $9.99/month or $89.99/year.

3 Relax With Down Dog

I always find follow-along YouTube videos for yoga difficult to follow, even if I try out dedicated plans because they cannot