Ever heard of Hello World? This sample code is a programmer’s rite of passage, but what does it mean and why do we use it? Discover the program’s history and see how it reveals various language features.

What Is Hello World?

Whether you’re new to programming, or you’re learning your seventh language, a simple sample program helps. Running any program at all is a big step, so it’s wise to start with a tried-and-tested example. That example is Hello World.

Hello World is about the most straightforward piece of code you can imagine. It has a very simple list of requirements:

Print the text “hello, world” to the screen.

And that’s it! Of course, the exact text—including its punctuation—varies and isn’t that important. “Hello, world” is just a fun, positive thing to see when you run your first program.

It’s tricky to pinpoint the exact genesis of Hello World, but the earliest concrete example we have is from the book ‘A Tutorial Introduction to the Language B’ (1972):

main( ) {

extrn a, b, c;

putchar(a); putchar(b); putchar(c); putchar('!*n');

}



a 'hell';

b 'o, w';

c 'orld';



B is an ancient language, the precursor to C. Hello World may actually date back even earlier, to 1967 and a language called BCPL, but there’s no firm evidence of this.

The concept really became well known with the publication of The C Programming Langu