Summary Speakers are essential for all scenarios where headphones fall short, such as group activities and multitasking.

Basic speakers can serve in a pinch, and you might already have a solution.

Investing in high-quality speakers provides a more enjoyable sound experience.

If you're someone who relies solely on headphones and doesn't even own a pair of speakers, this article is for you. Now, don't get me wrong—headphones are fantastic. However, the reverse is also true, and I'm here to convince you why you need a good set of speakers in your life.

Why You Need Speakers

I'll be the first to admit that I enjoy a good pair of headphones. In fact, I'm wearing my Sennheiser HD 599 SEs right now. However, if I were writing this article during the day, I'd probably be using my speakers instead.

However, many people don't seem to care about speakers as much as I do. I know plenty of gamers and remote workers who only use headphones. The thought of adding speakers to their setup hadn't even crossed their minds. While I couldn't find any reliable statistics to back this up, my personal experience suggests that you or someone you know doesn't own a pair of speakers either.

I think it's time we changed that. Speakers have some inherent benefits that no headphones can replicate. For starters, if you're with other people, you need speakers to listen to something or watch a YouTube video together, both at work and at home. Good luck hosting a house party without any speakers to blast music through.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | PrasitRodphan / Shutterstock-Pixelsquid / Shutterstock

Speakers are also more convenient, as you don't have to put anything on your head to use them. You can use speakers while doing tasks that could be inconvenient with headphones, like eating, vacuuming, or folding laundry. In some cases—such as cooking or keeping an eye on pets or kids—you'll want to stay aware of your surroundings, making headphones a bad idea.

Even if you use wireless headphones or a headset, you still have to wear them around the house to hear the audio if you're a few feet away from your desk. Oh, and you also don't have to charge (wired) speakers.

Plus, speakers are simply more comfortable—no headphones are more comfortable than not wearing anything on your head. That's especially true on hot summer days. While few headphones can stay comfortable after a few hours of use, you can't really get ear fatigue from speakers, regardless of how much you use them.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Basic Speakers Are Better Than Nothing

Now, I know that the title of this article specifically mentions good speakers, but the truth is that even the most basic speakers can handle certain instances where your headphones fall short, provided they're actually loud enough. When you need speakers, you need speakers; even if they sound like someone is talking through a radiator, they'll suffice when you need to share something with sound.

There's actually a solid chance that you already have a speaker that you can use with your PC; you just aren't aware of it. For example, many monitors have built-in speakers. Both DisplayPort and HDMI carry audio, so you only need one cable hooked to your PC. Check your monitor's specs sheet to see if it has built-in speakers. If they don't work automatically, you can configure them under audio playback settings.

Another option is your smart speaker, which you can connect to your PC via Bluetooth and a basic Bluetooth dongle. If you don't own a smart speaker, you can also use an old Android phone as a speaker.

Ben Lovejoy / How-To Geek

If you have an ancient pair of speakers somewhere in your basement, brush off the dust and connect them to your PC. Even if they're 20 years old, there's still a good chance they use a standard 3.5mm that you can plug into the back of the PC. For any other type of connection, there's probably an adapter.

No matter what free solution you try, if you find yourself enjoying the speaker experience, that's your sign to buy a proper pair of speakers. For instance, the Amazon Basics Stereo Speakers are a solid and affordable option.

A Good Sound System Is Worth Every Penny

Although basic speakers get the job done from a purely utilitarian perspective, they can be so much more if you're willing to spend a bit more money. While audiophile headphones hit a performance ceiling due to their size limitations, speakers tend to scale better with the amount you invest.

For instance, if we're talking about a home theater setup, you can always refine it by adding more subwoofers, a better receiver, or even more speakers to go from 5.1 to 7.1 (assuming your receiver supports it). Quality-engineered speakers provide a more immersive soundstage, better clarity, improved dynamic range, and more detail at high volume.

Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

In my opinion, adding a subwoofer makes the most noticeable difference. If you've never owned one, consider trying some basic 2.1 speakers, which use two full-range speakers and a subwoofer.

Since speakers aren't subjected to daily wear and tear like headphones, they can last a long time, making them an excellent investment with better resale value. For example, I've been using the Logitech Z333 for five years, and they still sound as good as new. When I eventually upgrade, I'll simply repurpose these speakers for my TV.

The Reverse Is Also True

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

Just as everyone should have a pair of speakers, it's equally important to own a good set of audiophile headphones. While it's true that speakers improve with a higher investment, you don't need to spend a fortune to get great (wired) headphones. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x (<$150), Sony MDR7506 (<$100), and Audio-Technica ATH-M20x (<$50) are all good options at various price points.

You can use headphones for late-night sessions and gaming, as they generally provide a more immersive and accurate spatial sound, especially for detecting footsteps in FPS games. Closed-back headphones provide a private listening experience, making them ideal when you don't want to disturb family members—especially if you have children and prefer they don't overhear what's going on.

Regardless of what device you primarily use and what your preference is, you should own both speakers and headphones. Gamers especially tend to overlook the value of speakers, not realizing what a blessing it is to have them in the summer or for uses other than competitive gaming. Try one of the free methods mentioned above, and if you enjoy the speaker experience, consider investing in a proper set.