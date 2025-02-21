Summary The Hatch Restore 3 promotes healthy sleep routines by helping you wind down, sleep better, and wake up refreshed.

My sleep routine has been a mess for as long as I can remember. Getting to sleep, sleeping soundly through the night, and waking up in the morning have never been easy. But the Hatch Restore 3 has shown me how important creating a sleep routine can be.

Price and Availability

The Hatch Restore 3 retails for $170 and is available from Amazon and directly through Hatch.

Put Your Phone Down and Enjoy the Improved Design

The Restore 3 features an improved design from the previous generation and looks great on any nightstand. The clock features a circular design with a flat bottom. To better match your home, there are three colors to select from—putty, greige (a darker gray), and cocoa.

I tried out the putty color, and I thought it looked very nice and high quality. The front of the device features a dimmable clock on the bottom that can show the time and other icons. Above the clock is the light that can recreate a sunrise or thousands of other color combinations.

On top of the Restore 3, you'll notice the Big Button. That comes in handy in a number of situations. Press it to start or advance a routine and set, snooze, or stop the alarm. You can also twist the button to adjust the volume. The button is a new addition that wasn't present on the Restore 2, and allows for better control of the device without needing to pick up your phone.

To the left is a pause button that can stop your content. Pressing it again will let you return exactly where you left off. On the right is a swap button. Tapping that will allow you to swap between three different, customizable routines.

On the bottom left of the Restore 3 is a quick toggle button to enable or disable all scheduled alarms. Over on the opposite side is one of my most-used buttons—a bedside light. Press it once to turn it on and another time to switch it off.

Instead of mindlessly reaching for my iPhone’s flashlight to find something I lost or guide me to the bathroom, it was great to use the built-in light. It provides enough light to help me see, but not enough to wake up my wife next to me.

Create a Bedtime Routine

The Restore 3 is designed to lessen your dependence on a smartphone, which has been shown to disrupt a sleep routine. But you will first need to do some significant setup using the companion Hatch Sleep app first.

After plugging in the Restore 3, download the app for iOS or Android. Once the app detects the device, it will ask you a wide variety of questions about you and your routines before bed and first thing in the morning. With that information, the app will give you a specific sleep persona. I am “The Sweet Dreamer,” and the app recommends some content for that persona.

The routine is comprised of four distinct areas. All of those parts can be customized with a ton of different options.

To begin, the Cue that will tell you it's time to start preparing for bed. This is the simplest part of the bedtime routine. You can choose the Restore 3 to play sound, lights, or both. The Cue can be something short, like a quick instrumental piece, or even a snippet of a Michael Bolton tune. I chose a short bit of music and a pleasing blue light.

Cue, and all other parts of the sleep routine, can be set to go off at a custom time and on the days you select.