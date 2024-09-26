The Galaxy S24 series are some of the best Android smartphones you can buy today, but being flagship devices, they can be a bit expensive. Samsung's answer for fans looking for a more budget-friendly handset is the new Galaxy S24 FE. It shares a lot of features with the more expensive models, but it's obvious where corners were cut. After checking out the phone, I think you should stick with the flagships.

In addition to the S24 FE, Samsung unveiled updated tablets and an LTE version of their budget smartwatch. I tried them all and have some initial impressions.

The S24 FE Is a Cheaper S24+ (in Every Way)

The original "fan edition" phone from Samsung offered a fantastic balance between cost and performance while giving you a taste of the premium Galaxy S experience. But now, the Galaxy S24 FE, with a $50 price increase over last year's device, doesn't really fit into the budget/mid-tier mold.

During Samsung's announcement, there was a lot of talk about how the S24 FE will bring all of the company's Galaxy AI features—like those detailed in our Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 reviews—to more people. The problem is that Samsung already has or will soon roll out these features on previous handsets.

So the question remains: Why buy the $650 Galaxy S24 FE instead of a flagship?

Picking up the phone, it's immediately clear that this is a Samsung-made smartphone. It looks like the rest of the S24 series and even shares many of the same specs (like the 50MP primary rear camera). Samsung did choose to drop Snapdragon and went with the Exynos 2400e processor, though.

Unfortunately, the FE feels big and bloated. The 6.7-inch 1080 x 2340 Super AMOLED display looks solid, but it's lower resolution than the flagships, has much larger bezels (increasing the phone's overall footprint), and only has an optical fingerprint sensor.

Examining Samsung's current lineup, I'm not sure who this phone is for. Making an apples-to-apples comparison with the S24+ (which shares the same screen size) and opting for the S24 FE's 256GB storage option, the FE will cost you $710. The S24+, on Samsung's website, is currently (and routinely is) $200 off without a trade-in, making it $800. If you're already spending this much money on a "budget" smartphone, you might as well get the better cameras, display, charging speeds, etc.

Also, if you're open to phones outside of Samsung's ecosystem, I'd recommend checking out the Google Pixel 8a or the OnePlus 12R. Both mid-tier smartphones offer an almost identical experience but at a cheaper price point. At the time of writing, Google has the Pixel 8a priced at $399 on Amazon, $350 less than the S24 FE, and the 12R costs $500.

I don't think the Galaxy S24 FE is a bad phone. When it eventually goes on sale and you can get it for $500 or less, I think it'll make the right person happy. But if you're paying full price, get something a bit nicer.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available for pre-order and will begin shipping on October 3, 2024. It starts at $649.99 and comes in Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint.

Galaxy Tab S10 Series Also Ditched Qualcomm

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

In addition to the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung announced two new tablets: the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra. If you're familiar with last year's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, you'll be hard-pressed to spot any differences between the two generations.

Going hands-on with the S10 Ultra, I couldn't believe how large the tablet was. It felt like I ripped the display off of my MacBook Air 15. The 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 AMOLED display is bright, beautiful, and incredibly responsive. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB (or 16GB) of RAM. This is a split from the company's previous models, which used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

This year's big change is that the tablet will include Samsung's suite of AI features and Google's Circle to Search out of the box. These include image generation, language translation, and handwriting assistance. Plus, the S10 Ultra (and the S10+) comes with the S Pen stylus.

Oh, and there's an AI button on the new keyboard case.