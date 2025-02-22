This was a busy week for gaming news, from Grand Theft Auto 5 updates to a tease for the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater entry. Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed.

The Big News

Grand Theft Auto V for PC is getting a big free update on March 4th. This update will add features that were only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Continue reading...

A possible announcement for a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game has been hinted at in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This teaser showed up after the Season 2 Reloaded update. Continue reading...

Dune: Awakening released a trailer that gave away the release date. The game will be an MMO, so it seems the series is going the games-as-a-service route. Continue reading...

The cancelation of The Last of Us Factions, was really surprising, but it turns out it was the best possible outcome. Some details from a previous PlayStation executive help explain why the cancelation happened. Continue reading...

Bethesda Softworks is giving fans a special chance through a charity auction for Make-A-Wish. The person who wins the auction will get to create an NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI. Continue reading...

Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG and a Microsoft Studios title, is using Xbox cloud saves outside Microsoft's stores. This means players can use it on the Steam platform. Continue reading...

Take-Two's CEO has stated that if there is another version of Grand Theft Auto Online (possibly called GTA Online 2), it won’t take away from the current GTA Online. Basically, GTA Online will stay up for as long as there's an audience. Continue reading...