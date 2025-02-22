This was a busy week for gaming news, from Grand Theft Auto 5 updates to a tease for the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater entry. Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed.
The Big News
Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC Is Finally Getting Console-Only Features
Grand Theft Auto V for PC is getting a big free update on March 4th. This update will add features that were only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Continue reading...
New Tony Hawk Game Teased in Call of Duty Update
A possible announcement for a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game has been hinted at in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This teaser showed up after the Season 2 Reloaded update. Continue reading...
The ‘Dune: Awakening’ MMO Is Coming in 2025
Dune: Awakening released a trailer that gave away the release date. The game will be an MMO, so it seems the series is going the games-as-a-service route. Continue reading...
This Is Why The Last of Us Factions Was Cancelled
The cancelation of The Last of Us Factions, was really surprising, but it turns out it was the best possible outcome. Some details from a previous PlayStation executive help explain why the cancelation happened. Continue reading...
The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Get a Fan-Made NPC, Supporting Make-A-Wish
Bethesda Softworks is giving fans a special chance through a charity auction for Make-A-Wish. The person who wins the auction will get to create an NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI. Continue reading...
Avowed Is Using Xbox Cloud Saves, Even on Steam
Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG and a Microsoft Studios title, is using Xbox cloud saves outside Microsoft's stores. This means players can use it on the Steam platform. Continue reading...
Take-Two Boss Says GTA Online 2 Won’t Kill the Original
Take-Two's CEO has stated that if there is another version of Grand Theft Auto Online (possibly called GTA Online 2), it won’t take away from the current GTA Online. Basically, GTA Online will stay up for as long as there's an audience. Continue reading...