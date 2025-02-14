Take-Two's CEO has stated that if there is another version of Grand Theft Auto Online (possibly called GTA Online 2), it won’t take away from the current GTA Online. Basically, GTA Online will stay up for as long as there's an audience.

There’s been a lot of talk about what will happen to GTA Online as we approach the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in Fall 2025. Many players are worried about losing their progress and investments in the current game once a new version comes out. They’re unsure if Rockstar Games will keep supporting the original GTA Online or not.

GTA Online will likely be replaced by GTA Online 2. It would give Rockstar a lot of money if players needed to start over, and there's a lot the creators could implement by just starting from scratch again. There are also improvements to the gameplay that won't work on the engine of GTA 5.

Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games, answered this question. CEO Strauss Zelnick didn't give specific details about any new GTA Online projects but shared how Take-Two generally supports their long-running online games. He mentioned NBA 2K Online and NBA 2K Online 2 as examples, explaining that both games are still being updated and maintained, so players can enjoy either version without one being shut down.

The versions of GTA Online for PS3 and Xbox 360 are no longer available, probably because there weren't many players left, which shows that Take-Two is willing to remove the service. Recently, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online lost access to the Rockstar editor, which might be a sign that those versions could also be shut down soon. It seems like many players are moving to the current generation consoles.

Basically, if there's money going into a version of GTA Online, the studios will keep it up. Any notion that Rockstar will drop GTA Online immediately is unlikely. Tweaktown got an earnings report, and Rockstar has made $8.93 billion since releasing GTAV. That's a lot of money to make before dropping a service.

GTA Online has been popular for over ten years, making a lot of money for Rockstar. The company has focused on live updates and events for it, and that's likely not going to stop anytime soon. Players will likely see a GTA Online 2 launch and live alongside GTA Online until Rockstar sees a reason to take the original down.

