Grand Theft Auto V for PC is getting a big free update on March 4th. This update will add features that were only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

PC players will see better graphics, quicker loading times, and access to more content in GTA Online. If you already own the game on PC, you can upgrade and keep your progress in both Story Mode and Online. This update includes access to Hao's Special Works, an auto shop where you can get vehicle upgrades and performance improvements. This includes five new vehicles that weren't available on PC before: the Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and Pfister Astron Custom.

There will also be more vehicles that can get Hao's Special Works upgrades, giving you more options for customization. Plus, Hao's Special Works will introduce Premium Test Rides, Hao's Special Works Races, and Hao's Special Works Time Trials.

The update includes environmental improvements, like adding animals in Southern San Andreas. Players can take photos of these animals to join a daily Wildlife Photography Challenge. A new feature also tracks player progress in GTA Online updates. The main menu has been updated, and new players will have a smoother start with a bonus of $4,000,000 if they choose certain careers.

The upgrade brings several technical enhancements. It will support ray tracing features like realistic lighting effects, shadows, and reflections. You'll also be able to use AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) versions 1 and 3, as well as NVIDIA's DLSS 3.

The update promises faster loading times if you have an SSD and compatible hardware. You can also enjoy higher screen resolutions, different aspect ratios, and smoother frame rates. Plus, it will work with the DualSense controller and has improved audio features, including Dolby Atmos.

The GTA+ membership, which was not available for PC before, will now be accessible with this upgrade. This premium membership gives players $500,000 in GTA money every month, bonus Shark Cards, access to The Vinewood Club, where players can store vehicles, and other in-game perks. The upgrade also includes improved anti-cheat measures and better moderation for voice chat.

The original version of GTA V will still be available for players whose computers can't run the new upgrade. This means that FiveM will still be supported, but players using different versions won't be able to join the same online games. If you upgrade, you'll have access to both versions, and new buyers will also get both. So, there's no reason not to get the upgrade when it comes out on March 4, 2025.

