Looking for some geeky tech art? You can't go wrong with a GRID Studio piece, especially when it's on sale.

I'm a huge fan of seeing what tech is made of. It's cool to see the insides of devices—why else would I use a glass panel to see the inside of my PC tower? The problem is, as much as I like seeing what makes tech tick, I'm not good at taking things apart and putting them back together (at least, putting them back together in a working condition). I can't just crack open my old portables or laptops and expect to have all the pieces when I'm done.

But I'm certainly not alone in this fascination. GRID Studio not only takes older tech apart but also makes wall art out of it. We've taken a look at some of GRID Studio's offerings in the past and loved the trip down memory lane:

As modern-day graphics creep ever toward imitating realism, it's easy to forget how much joy came from 160x144 pixels. One glance at this frame was enough to flood my thoughts with the games I played in elementary school and create the desire to download an emulator.

GRID Studio is currently celebrating its fourth anniversary, and from now until September 12th, and you can save a fair bit on some nice art to hang up in your home by using the code GRID4 at checkout. While most framed art is currently on sale, there are a few standout options you won't want to miss.

First up is my personal favorite, the 3rd Generation iPod Nano. This little MP3 player is a huge blast to the past for me—even if I'm largely an Android person, there was no denying how cool this was back in the day. By using the anniversary code, you'll be able to nab this for $199.

GRID Studio iPod Nano 9 / 10 $199.99 $249.99 Save $50 This neat piece of wall art can be yours for $50 off. Make sure to use the code GRID4 at checkout! $199.99 at GRID Studio

This isn't the only nostalgic Apple tech available, either. The Apple 2nd Gen Smartphone is also available for 20% off, bringing the price down to $399. Finally, if you hold nostalgia for video games over Apple products, you won't want to miss out on this breakdown of the original Game Boy. This neat piece of gaming history is only $179, $120 off the normal asking price.

GRID Studio Original Game Boy 9 / 10 $179 $299 Save $120 This is one of GRID Studio's coolest gaming tech breakdowns, and it's currently $120 off until Sept 12th! $179 at GRID Studio

These aren't the only three art pieces on sale—you can check out the GRID Studio homepage and see everything the retailer offers. Just don't think what you want for too long, as the sale only lasts until September 12th!