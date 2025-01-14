The Steam Deck led to a surge of handheld gaming PCs, but GPD has been making its own options since before Valve entered the scene. Now the company has revealed a new laptop-handheld hybrid, the GPD Win Mini 2025.

The latest iteration of GPD's popular handheld gaming PC, the Win Mini (2025), is now available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The handheld features a 7-inch 120Hz display and is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point processor. It has a unique design that incorporates a thumb-friendly QWERTY keyboard, with game controllers situated above and a touchpad nestled in between.

GPD has a history of making these kinds of tiny computers and laptops, and as a matter of fact, we really like them. The Win Mini line has been going for a few years now, and while it's a gaming handheld by every sense of the word, it goes in a different direction than most other handhelds that are just Steam Deck clones.

Pricing during the crowdfunding campaign starts at $769 for a model equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" processor, the same chip used in the 2024 model. However, the 2025 version benefits from the improved cooling system and expanded storage options.

Models featuring AMD's new Strix Point chips (Zen 5/5C CPUs and RDNA 3.5 graphics) start at $1181 for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 variant, and $1288 for the Ryzen AI HX 370 version. All models will have hall effect joysticks, removable grips for enhanced comfort, and a variety of ports including USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

GPD tends to use crowdfunding a lot, but it has consistently delivered, so you should head to Indiegogo if you want to know more.

Source: Liliputing