Summary GPD released 3D printable files for a replacement Win2 case, promoting repairability.

There are many gadgets with out-of-print parts that could benefit from 3D printing.

Releasing design files for 3D printing creates trust and goodwill with customers.

3D printers were meant to be a way where you could create useful stuff around the home, including replacement parts for things that break. However, understandably, companies tend to keep their design specs under wraps.

So, unless someone takes the time to reverse engineer those parts and make 3D printable files for the rest of us, that's the end of it. Except that electronics maker GPD did just that.

Good Guy GPD Released a Bug Fix as a 3D Printable File

On the 20th of March, GPD posted on X with a link to a 3D printed file for the top case of its Win2 handheld PC.

Since the Win2 has been out of production for years, and people are still struggling with hinge issues, the company decided to just let owners have the file. With that, you can print your own replacement top case using your own 3D printer, and if you don't have a 3D printer it's trivial just to send an order to your local print farm, probably for just a few dollars.

A Lot of Gadgets Have Parts That Could Be Printed

This really struck me as such a great idea. There are numerous parts for older gadgets that are out of production which could be 3D printed. Not just the plastic stuff either. These days 3D printing can be done in various materials, including metal, so if there's some bespoke part and there are no spares left, it could be the answer.

The companies in question have the CAD files, so if they lack the will or the means to provide spares, the rise of 3D printers creates a great opportunity.

It Would Be a Major Win for Repairability

If more companies followed GPD's example, it would make it much easier to keep gadgets going years after they would normally fall apart. Especially if the damage is structural or cosmetic, and repairable by replacement with a 3D-printed part. We're always hearing about how stuff isn't as repairable as it once was, and that the "right to repair" is important for consumer rights and even for environmental reasons.