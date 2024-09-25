Govee, the smart light company, just released new Christmas string lights for festive indoor and outdoor holiday decorations. The Govee Christmas String Lights 2 and Govee Icicle Lights are waterproof and come with a lot of smart features.

Govee Christmas String Lights 2 is a string of droplet-shaped LED lights that connects with Google Home, Alexa, Siri, and its dedicated companion app for easy wireless access. In addition to the basic brightness and timer controls, the Govee Home companion app lets you access some 130 lighting scene presets. You can choose from Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, rainbow, party, candlelight dinner, and more.

Govee

You can also create your own themes using the “Shape Mapping” feature that lets you fine-tune the color and animation of each bead. For a quicker setup, the companion app includes an AI bot that takes prompts like “give me a vibrant festive effect” to auto-create unique lighting effects. For similarly unique animation effects, you can sync the string lights to your music.

You can program them all to pure white light and use the string as a regular light for the home too. Once you’ve settled on an effect, you can use voice control (with Alexa or the Google Assistant) to easily toggle the lights.

The cord comes in 66ft, 99ft, 164ft, and 328ft options. They’re all IP65 rated against dust and water, so they should be good for outdoor use too. The Govee Christmas Lights 2 starts from $99.99.

The Govee Icicle Lights is more durable and purposefully built for the outdoors. It’s also rated IP65 to withstand dust and water. But unlike the wrap-around string lights, these lights are supposed to be hung. They support more than 64 scene presets, along with AI effects, music sync, and manual lighting features.

Govee

It also has the same smart home connectivity features, including Google Home and Alexa. You can get the Govee Icicle Lights in 33ft and 66ft lengths, starting from $139.99.

Source: Govee