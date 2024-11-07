Govee just issued a voluntary recall for six models of smart space heater, citing a fire and burn risk. Customers with a recalled space heater may receive a full refund for their purchase.

This voluntary recall covers six models of GoveeLife electric space heaters, all of which were introduced during the 2023 holiday season. All units sold in the United States and Canada are defective, even if they appear to be working fine.

The following models of GoveeLife space heater are included in this recall:

H7130 (Including the H7130101 variant)

H7131

H7132

H7133

H7134

H7135

Recalled space heaters do not comply with the UL 1278 safety standard and may overheat, according to Govee and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). There are currently 113 customer-submitted reports of overheating, seven of which led to fires. Product listings for the space heaters were removed from Amazon and other digital storefronts last month, so we can't check product reviews for burn- or fire-related complaints. That said, some users on the r/Govee subreddit report that their Govee space heater was defective or began smoking during use.

If you own a Govee space heater, disconnect it from its power supply and submit a refund claim immediately. You'll receive a full refund if you provide a photo of the heater's serial number, a photo of its power cable cut with scissors (please do this after unplugging the heater), plus the original order number for the purchase. Partial refunds are available for those who cannot find their original order number. (You can contact heatersupport@goveelife.com if you need help finding your order number.)

Affected customers should have no trouble finding a replacement for their Govee heater, as smart space heaters are relatively common. That said, I doubt you'll find a brand with an app as good as Govee's. I also suggest that you avoid no-name brands when buying a heater, as no-name brands lack accountability and are less likely to comply with federal recall processes.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission