Govee Outdoor Wall Lights are shockingly bright and, installed improperly, potentially problematic. In the right hands, though, they’re an aesthetic enhancer homeowners should be excited to have.

Price and Availability

Govee's Outdoor Wall Lights are available on Amazon and the official Govee store. They can be purchased individually for $89.99 or in a two-pack for $169.99. Govee also sells bundles with its Outdoor Motion Sensor, allowing you to use the outdoor light as a security feature. These sets are $119.98 for one light and a sensor or $199.98 for two lights and a sensor.

Specifications Brand Govee Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant, Matter Hub Required No Music Reactive Yes Multicolor Capable Yes Number of Panels 2 Environment Outdoor Connectivity Wi-Fi Length 12.32 in App Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Waterproof Rating IP65 Expand

Bringing Govee Brilliance Outdoors

Mark LoProto / How-to Geek

I am no stranger to Govee’s product line. From simple TV backlighting to the dynamic AI sync kit, I’ve really been sinking my teeth into the brand. I’ve even replaced most of the bulbs around my house to achieve a certain eye-pleasing aesthetic that is customizable via the Govee app. I was finally able to take this dynamic lighting outside with Govee’s Outdoor Wall Light kit, and, for the most part, I’m just as smitten as I’ve been with the rest of Govee’s products.

There is a catch with the outdoor wall lights, though, and a surprising hiccup I’ve yet to experience with any other Govee lights. More on that later, though, as it’s first necessary to touch on the overall quality of the fixture and the light. As with any other Govee product, you can expect a vibrant, clear visual display that can be customized with a seemingly endless number of colors and color combinations.

Is There Such a Thing As Too Bright?

Mark LoProto / How-to Geek

The unit may be a little small for some houses, but I can’t imagine a bigger alternative that wouldn’t potentially blind neighbors. On its base settings, the light is bright. Maybe even to a fault, too, if you’re illuminating a smaller space and live right on top of your neighbors. I installed one sconce in the backyard and feared that, if I didn’t knock the brightness down a little, I’d be getting an angry knock on the door.

You’ll really need to be mindful of the settings, especially if you’re going for a cool white. Even if it doesn’t bother your neighbors, it can be harsh and off-putting. I didn’t expect the range of the outdoor lighting to be identical to Govee’s indoor, but there’s no discernable difference, meaning it’s up to you to find that sweet-spot setting that’s appealing without being obnoxious and blinding as you pull up the driveway.

Installation Is Easy, but Possibly Messy

Jerome Thomas / How-to Geek

Unlike many traditional sconces, Govee’s lights leave a slight gap between the mounting bracket and your home. Typically, there’s a rounded backing that better aligns with the mounting bracket and junction box, creating a tighter and cleaner seal. Unfortunately, if you’re installing the Govee outdoor lights over anything but a flat, even surface, there will be noticeable gaps running the full length of the sconce.

Granted, you do have to seal it anyway, so things like moisture and debris aren’t an issue. It may just be unsightly if the gap is big enough and you need to use more sealant to close it. I was able to break down some of the texturing on my exterior wall for a cleaner, flusher install, but only because a builder-installed fixture had already chipped away at the surface.

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Once you get past that minor hiccup, installing the outdoor light is as simple as any other. Turn the breaker off, install the included bracket, connect black to black, white to white, and ground to ground, mount the light, and you’re good to go.

Govee’s App: Where the Magic (and Frustration) Happens

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Govee Home app (available for iPhone and Android) is just as important as the light itself. Typically, it’s one of my favorite apps to tinker with. From creating scenes to gradient lighting displays, there’s always a ton to do. This go around, I’m not quite feeling the love as much. Once you’re in and the lights are connected, it is basically the same experience. The outdoor light has a three-gradient display, which was an unexpected surprise. However, I couldn’t connect to the app as easily.

With my standard Govee smart light bulbs, all I do is flip a light switch and open the app. Within less than a second, they’re connected and ready for use. The backyard lights gave me more of an issue. While they never failed to connect, the Bluetooth did have to cycle much longer than I’m used to, even if my phone was right next to the sconce. I tried disconnecting and reconnecting the light, hoping it was just a glitch, but it persisted.

Once you’re in the app, though, everything is intuitive and a breeze to learn. You’ll control both lights separately, which is nice if they illuminate different parts of your exterior. Controlling them simultaneously is as simple as creating a group in the app.

Along with the app, you can connect the lights to Alexa and Google Assistant, or they can work with the Matter ecosystem. If you have any concerns over smart home integration, Govee covered most basis.

Should You Buy the Govee Outdoor Wall Lights?

If you want to enhance your exterior lighting, I can’t think of a reason not to go with Govee’s Outdoor Wall Lights. They’re only available in black, which could be a problem for some homes. Installation on textured walls could cause bigger gaps, which would require more sealant and potentially make it look like a haphazard installation.

Once you get past the admittedly minor connectivity issues, you have a full range of colors with a brightness slider your neighbors will love you for. They are bright at their highest setting, but so long as you’re mindful of others and don’t go for a stark, brilliant white or other harsh glow, you can create a clean, colorful aesthetic that even your neighbors may appreciate.