Key Takeaways Govee Icicle Lights are great for indoor and outdoor use with 65 ft. of customizable lights and waterproof features.

Setup is the hardest part since you'll need to attach the lights and locate a suitable power outlet. Fortunately, the kit includes 90 clips and zip ties for outdoor use.

The Govee App offers 78 preset scenes, voice control options, customization, and music syncing for an immersive lighting experience.

You don't need to own a home to have some festive holiday fun with string lights. Instead of reviewing their outdoor performance, I wanted to see if the new Govee Icicle Lights really are suitable for indoor use… in my apartment.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Govee Icicle Lights 9 / 10 Govee Icicle Lights with Smart RGB LEDs for indoor and outdoor use. Pros Includes 65 ft. of lights

Fully customizable colors

Waterproof IP65

Usable indoors and outdoors Cons Lights are heavy

Strategic setup required $140 at Govee $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

Price and Availability

New to the Govee family of lighting products, the Icicle Lights normally retail for $250, but they are currently on sale on Amazon at a deep discount, $170. It’s a great time to gear up for the holiday season! Act fast, because the Govee website only has the smaller, 33 ft. size still available. Amazon still has both... for now!

Specifications Brand Govee Music Reactive Yes Voltage 120 Volts Wattage 48 watts Type Icicle String Lights Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Power Input Corded Electric Length 33 - 66 ft. Outdoor Yes App Connectivity Govee App, Alexa App, Google Home Control Methods App, Voice Light Colors Multicolor Waterproof Rating IP65 Expand

Icicle Lighting Design

Govee is well known for its quality lighting solutions, and the Icicle Lights are no exception. These string lights are IP65-rated against the elements and made from anti-UV material to withstand any kind of weather for outdoor use.

Since they are icicle lights, these string lights have strips of differing lengths that hang down, to simulate icicles. You’ll want to keep that in mind when you’re choosing where to install the lights, so the dangling icicles won’t be in your way.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

Installing the lights was probably the most complicated part of the set-up. You need to be strategic with how you want your lights to look, especially for outdoor use. The 65-ft kit includes two sets of 33-ft icicle lights, and they connect to the power source in the middle.

You’ll need to consider where you want to connect your lights to power and then determine the best placement for your home. For outdoor use, you’ll also need a waterproof outlet. This kit comes with 90 clips and zip ties to securely attach the lights to the gutters.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

Except… I don’t have a house with gutters that I can hang lights on. I’m not even allowed to put lights on my fire escape. But I’m not about to let that stop me from having holiday cheer in my apartment! With 65 ft to play with, I could easily line the perimeter of a room with Govee Icicle Lights and still enjoy custom lighting.

Since the lights are on the heavier side, I’d recommend using nails to hang them from the walls for indoor use. However, I did have success hanging these lights with 3M tape and plastic hooks, as long as I used 3M tape capable of holding 2-5 pounds.

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

Govee's Indoor Lighting Experience

The fun begins once the Govee Icicle Lights are installed and ready to go. There are many ways to connect to the lights, such as Matter, Alexa, and Google Home. For my home setup, I downloaded the Govee app and then connected it to my Alexa app.

My main concern with lights that are primarily intended for outdoor use is that they might be overwhelmingly bright. That is not the case with the Govee Icicle Lights! These lights are completely customizable, dimmable, and you can change them to whatever colors and patterns that you can dream up.

I think these lights are fantastic for indoor use, and they are a great way to dress up your walls for the holidays! Here's a sample of some of the preset patterns you can explore:

If you set up your icicle lights with your smart home app, you can also use voice controls to turn the lights on and off, adjust the brightness, and change the color. You can also turn the lights on and off manually using the power button if you want.

Using the Govee App for Custom Lighting

The box includes a QR code to get you started with the Govee app so you can access the full set of features. Once you’re connected to the icicle lights, there are a few different functions that you can access. You can set up custom timers to turn the lights on and off, and you can set different themes and colors for each timer.

You can also manually control the brightness of the icicle lights using a slider, much like the way you adjust it on your phone.