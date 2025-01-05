Today at CES 2025, Govee announced Gaming Pixel Light, a Wi-Fi-connected accessory that brings a pixel art experience to gaming room tabletops with "more precise, vibrant displays."

Govee designs and sells a myriad of creative lighting products for personalized spaces, and Gaming Pixel Light is no exception. This Wi-Fi-connected lighting solution brings a pixel art experience to your gaming room tabletop setups with "more precise, vibrant displays."

It's basically a miniature, highly customizable display featuring an industrial design. You have a plethora of options at your disposal in terms of what to show on its LED screen in retro-style pixelated form. For example, you may choose to display anything from real-time weather updates or the current date and time to NBA schedules and Bitcoin information.

If you can't find anything you like from more than 150 built-in scene modes, you can upload your images to display in the pixelated style, create your own static pixel art, use dynamic GIFs, or even create multi-layered animations at 30 frames per second. An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can produce various pixel lighting effects and synchronize lighting to music or game events. All you need to do is describe an atmosphere you'd like to create with a voice or text prompt such as “rainbow” or “sun.”

“The AI Lighting Bot employs Govee self-trained large-scale AI model and proprietary algorithm, ensuring industry-first text-to-light AI-generated lighting effects,” the company said. “It can also seamlessly sync with other Govee devices to create immersive AI-driven lighting effects using AI Dreamview.”

Govee recommends connecting this thing to its HDMI 2.1 Sync Box in the app to capture game visuals in real time. Even the built-in speaker oozes retro vibes, producing 8-bit music!

If you're a fan of pixel art, then Gaming Pixel Light should be right up your alley. Govee promises effortless installation as you can rest this thing on any flat surface like a tabletop or hang it on the wall, pinboard, etc. Some folks may question the utility of Gaming Pixel Light, but we need more whimsical, fun products like this.

Govee also unveiled Gaming Light Bar Pro, which looks similar to Gaming Pixel Light but lets you customize the front, back, and bottom lighting. It features a transparent base, and works with the Matter protocol, so you can easily integrate Gaming Light Bar Pro into your existing smart home setup and use it in custom scenes and automations.

Govee offers a range of smart lighting solutions that dynamically sync with and react to gameplay visuals and sounds, creating an immersive experience with pre-set scenes for gaming, viewing movies, relaxing, and more. All Govee products are easily managed and customized through its mobile app and can be integrated into smart home setups.

The latest announcement came hot on the heels of the products Goveen introduced at the 2024 IFA show in September, including its Strip Light 2 Pro and COB Strip Light Pro, a ceiling projector, and others. We tested Govee's Strip Light 2 Pro and were impressed with its beautifully blended tones, plenty of customization options, excellent color reproduction, and broad smart home support compatibility via Matter support.

Govee has announced other products at CES 2025, some of which don't seem to be new. For example, its Lamp 2 and Mini Panel Lights are available to purchase already. As for Gaming Pixel Light, Govee says it and other featured products it unveiled will be available to buy late in the second quarter of 2025, probably in the fall. The price is yet to be determined.

