So, you just unwrapped a shiny new PlayStation 5. Congratulations! A whole new world of play has opened up to you. Here are some great games exclusive to PlayStation that you should consider trying.

Both Astro Bot Games

Sony

There’s no better place to start your PlayStation journey than Astro’s Playroom, the cute robot platformer that comes bundled with every PlayStation 5. If you enjoyed that, its full-length sequel, Astro Bot, is an absolute must-play.

Astro Bot is packed with charming levels, inventive mechanics, and a plethora of cameos from across PlayStation’s 30-year history. There are even a handful of levels where you play as characters from noteworthy franchises in levels meant to simulate their respective games. Not only are you getting a picture-perfect platformer, but it doubles as a museum tour that can help you decide what games to check out next.

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth

Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII’s remake trilogy is quite possibly the highest profile video game remake project ever. The odds were stacked against it given the original game’s pioneering legacy and the cultural capital of its cast, yet both Final Fantasy VII Remake and its 2024 sequel Final Fantasy VII Rebirth defied those odds.

The characters have never been better, the world never richer, and the iconic soundtrack never more epic. While some familiarity with the original Final Fantasy VII will go a long way to understanding the subtext of the remakes, it’s not necessary (though I would definitely recommend playing Remake before Rebirth).

The unique combat system is a perfect marriage of the original’s turn-based menus and the stylish action now possible with modern technology. This is how you always imagined the battles looking, and then some.

Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios

It’s passé at this point to compare space games to the film Starship Troopers, but Helldivers 2 is perhaps the closest games have ever come to that combination of giant bug-squashing action and political satire. This is a multiplayer game for all intents and purposes, so you may want to give it a pass if you’re a solo gamer.

But, if you’re down for playing with others—especially a group of friends—you’re in for some of the best co-op gaming on the PlayStation 5. Taking on missions to save Super Earth in a never-ending cycle of war and upgrades is an addictive gameplay loop. If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter, this third-person shooter may be your cup of tea.

My First Gran Turismo and Gran Turismo 7

Sony

Thanks to the recent release of the completely free My First Gran Turismo, there’s never been a better time to get behind the wheel of a virtual race car. As the name implies, this beefy demo is aimed at getting new players into the genre with tutorials and introductory modes. With 18 cars and three classic circuits to race on, there’s more than enough here to help you decide if the full game Gran Turismo 7 is right for you.

Gran Turismo 7 remains at the forefront of car geekery. Polyphony Digital is still at the top of its game when it comes to presenting hyper-detailed cars and real-life courses. It’s an easy recommendation if cars or racing are your bag.

Returnal

Sony

Developer Housemarque made a name for itself with high fidelity arcade-ready titles like Super Stardust HD and Resogun, but Returnal saw the team reach for loftier ambitions to great success.

Returnal has fast-paced third-person shooting and a roguelike format that is seamlessly interweaved into its narrative. The vibes are peak Alien, and its monster designs are undeniably creepy, especially when they’re hunting you down as you cling to your last vestiges of life. You’ve never played a roguelike or shooter quite like Returnal, and fans of either genre owe it to themselves to give it a chance.

Stellar Blade

Sony

Stellar Blade is the NieR: Automata of Soulslikes, to the point where it recently received a 2B costume for its protagonist Eve. If this alone perks your ears up, Stellar Blade is for you.

This action game thrives on difficult but rewarding encounters that test your mechanical mastery. Piloting Eve through flashy fights and a compelling post-apocalyptic locale is fun stuff, and the soundtrack is no slouch either. That said, if you want something more traditional to the genre, Demon’s Souls—the game that started it all—has a superb remake on PlayStation 5.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Sony

Ghost of Tsushima is really a PlayStation 4 game with a PlayStation 5 upgrade, but that doesn’t make this definitive samurai game any less worth your time.

It features breathtaking locales, tense duels, and multiple approaches to completing missions. The open world does a fantastic job of selling the samurai fantasy with flavorful objectives like creating haiku and traversing treacherous terrain to reach shrines. Plus, there’s a black-and-white mode that acts as a direct tribute to legendary director Akiko Kurosawa. As much as I love the nod, I wouldn’t pass up Tsushima’s vibrant color palette for anything.

The sequel Ghost of Yōtei is set to release in 2025, so this is the perfect opportunity to give the first game a shot, even if the two stories aren’t likely to be too deeply connected beyond their themes.

The Spider-Man Franchise

Sony

There are three Spider-Man games on PlayStation 5: a remaster of the first title that tells the tale of a more mature Peter Parker, a smaller-scale follow-up that explores Miles Morales’ early days with Spidey powers, and a full-blown sequel that sees both Spider-Men working in tandem to take down Venom.

What really makes these games shine is how they make you feel like Spider-Man. Experience some of the most fluid combat on the market as you seamlessly take down squads of goons between tussles with the big bads. Traversing New York City by swinging between buildings and bounding off rooftops is a rush, especially in Spider-Man 2 where the PlayStation 5’s SSD enables traversal of the city at record speeds.

Speaking of technical accomplishments, New York City’s sea of windows makes for a great showcase of ray tracing, and the 40 FPS modes play exceptionally well on 120Hz TVs.

The Horizon Franchise

Sony

Both Horizon games are available on PlayStation 5: Horizon: Zero Dawn (which received a remaster in 2024) and its sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West. These are open-world action games where you face off against robot dinosaurs with a trusty bow and powerful traps. The games are renowned for their post-apocalyptic renditions of real-life locales, character-focused storytelling, and visual prowess that’s arguably unrivaled on the platform.

There’s also a new Lego game that retells Horizon: Zero Dawn’s story with simple but satisfying top-down combat and Lego’s trademark knack for humor. If you have a child or younger sibling who wants to game with you, this may be worth a pick-up.

The God of War Franchise

Sony

God of War is a franchise with a long history dating back to the PlayStation 2, but most people would say it came into its own with 2018’s eponymous entry. Both that game and its sequel God of War Ragnarök are available for PlayStation 5, seeing the franchise explore Kratos’ struggles with parenthood and tussles with the great gods of Norse mythology.

As brutally and viscerally violent as these games are, they’re most characterized by their raw, earnest heart. Trust me, you won’t think Kratos calling his son “boy” is simply a meme after learning more about the context of their strained relationship, and how their journey changes them as individuals and family.

Perhaps the coolest detail about these games is that they’re presented as a tracking shot, meaning the camera never cuts away from our characters. My inner film buff loves it.

Interested in more PlayStation 5 games? Check out my holiday buyer’s guide where I go over some of 2024’s best PlayStation releases.