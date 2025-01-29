True wireless earbuds are as common as they get these days, but there are some annoying problems with them. Google just added something for its Pixel Buds that might help a lot with one of my biggest gripes with wireless earbuds in general.

Google has released a new update for its Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. It's mosly a boring bug fix update, but it adds a tiny, yet important, quality-of-life addition. The case can now make a sound when you have properly placed your earbuds inside and they begin charging, if you enable the feature. It's a small chime, but it's meant to let you know that your earbuds have been properly placed inside the case. Pretty cool. Once you download the update, you can enable this sound by going into your earbuds' settings, going into "Case Sounds," and toggling "Bud return" on.

Earbuds already have ways to let you know if you placed your earbuds inside properly or not. For one, the LED light on your case will start flashing once you close the lid if your earbuds are charging inside. You might also be able to tell by the fact that your earbuds are still connected to your phone after you've closed the lid. Still, the addition of an auditive cue can actually be a lifesaver for a lot of people.

The charging pins inside these cases can get tricky sometimes. You might not align the earbuds properly inside, or maybe you even aligned them fine but the contact pads on one earbud are dirty and aren't making proper contact with the pins. But there are a ton of cases where you might find yourself with depleted earbuds even after you thought they were charging fine. The addition of a little sound won't fix those issues, but if you don't hear it, you'll know that you need to remove them and reinsert them (or maybe even clean them) so they begin charging.

The update is rolling out to Pixel Buds Pro 2 users now, and I really hope other earbuds makers implement something like this.

Source: 9to5Google