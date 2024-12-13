Most people are aware of Google's AI efforts with Gemini, but there's also NotebookLM, an AI-powered notebook that also happens to be pretty useful. Now, it's getting updated—and among the updates, there is now a brand-new premium version as well.

Google has announced a series of updates for NotebookLM. The most notable one is perhaps the launch of NotebookLM Plus, a premium subscription plan with a host of benefits for power users, teams, and enterprises.

This new premium version of the app will be pretty close to the free version, with a few additional perks. Subscribers will have access to over five times more audio overviews, notebooks, and sources per notebook compared to the free version. They'll also gain the ability to customize the style and length of their notebook responses to better suit their needs. For collaborative work, NotebookLM Plus introduces shared team notebooks with usage analytics, which allows for more efficient project tracking and management. The premium tier also prioritizes data protection with enterprise-grade security for businesses, schools, and other organizations.

Beyond the new subscription, NotebookLM is also adding the experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash for users to try out, similarly to how Gemini just did. It has also revamped its interface for smoother content management and generation. The redesigned interface features three primary areas: a Sources panel to manage project information, a Chat panel for discussing sources with an AI chatbot that provides citations, and a Studio panel for generating various content types like study guides and audio overviews. NotebookLM now also offers interactive audio overviews. This allows users to engage in a dialogue with AI hosts during an audio overview, asking questions and receiving custom responses based on their sources.

NotebookLM Plus is available now for businesses, schools, and organizations through Google Workspace or Google Cloud. It will also be included in Google One AI Premium starting in early 2025, so if you're paying for Gemini Advanced right now, you'll also be getting access to NotebookLM Plus soon.

Source: Google