Last month, Google began testing out Gemini 2.0, which would make Google’s AI chatbot more powerful and capable than ever. Now, the update is finally available for everyone.

Google has officially began releasing the stable versions of Gemini 2.0 to the Gemini app, which means that the newer AI model's capabilities to all users, including those on the free tier. The preview version of both the Flash and Advanced models was rolled out to Gemini Advanced users so they could try it out.

Gemini 2.0 Flash, positioned for "everyday tasks," is making its way to users now, while the Advanced model, which will presumably be dubbed “Gemini 2.0 Pro,” will take a bit more to land. The 2.0 Advanced preview took a few days more to show up than the Flash preview, so we should see it sometime within the next week if it's ready for primetime. 1.5 Pro is already referred to as “previous model,” so the release of 2.0 Pro should be imminent as well.

Although file and Drive access remain exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers, the fact that the free version is getting image uploads is pretty outstanding. Google touts 2.0 Flash as delivering faster responses and stronger performance across various benchmarks, including code, factuality, math, and reasoning, compared to the previous 1.5 model, which it is replacing.

Alongside the 2.0 Flash rollout and the likely 2.0 Pro release coming soon, Google is phasing out its earlier models, 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro, renaming their descriptions to "Previous model" in the app. These models will remain accessible for a limited time, letting you continue existing conversations if you need them.

In a separate update, Google has upgraded the image generation capabilities within Gemini to Imagen 3. This update promises richer details, improved textures, and greater accuracy in following user instructions.

The Gemini 2.0 Flash update is now rolling out to users globally on the web version. It should be available on the app as well eventually, but it's not showing up there for us just yet.

