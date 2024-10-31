Google has released a holiday-themed Android figure for its merchandise store. If you're looking for the perfect way to combine your favorite mobile operating system with the festive spirit, this could be it.

The new Android figure comes with brown pants, an orange beanie, and a winterized sweater. The sweater has the t-rex from Google's infamous dino game in the Chrome web browser. This new figure comes in 3-inch vinyl and is available to buy as part of Google's latest merchandise release. The Android figure will be on sale for $24 and is not expected to last long, as there are only 40 available.

While other figures often become available at a lower price on Dead Zebra's website, the limited availability of this collectible seems to hint that it won't have enough stock to reach that point. This holiday-themed figure joins the plush green and glow-in-the-dark figures released earlier this year.

Google is also selling wearable merchandise so anyone can match with the Android Bugdroid. The sweater is priced at $79 and has the Google logo prominently on the front, with the Chrome dinosaur appearing on the front and back. The sizes for the sweater vary pretty widely, from XS to 3XL, so it can fit many people. There are also matching accessories such as a scarf ($27), beanie ($30), socks ($18), a mug ($15), and an ornament ($12). Altogether, the whole set, including the Bugdroid, will run about $205 before taxes or shipping.

The clothes are likely very limited, though probably not as limited as the Android Bugdroid. If the stock outlasts buyers, it will likely end up on the Dead Zebra store, like some other Google accessories have done over the years. If you're interested in one of the products, you might want to grab it soon.

Source: Google, 9to5Google