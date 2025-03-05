Regardless of whether you use Google Wallet to make payments, it's worth using the app to consolidate your various membership and gift cards. Doing so is easier than you might think.​

Google Wallet Isn't Just for Payments

Just like a physical wallet, Google Wallet can store various types of cards that you're compelled to carry around. Debit and credit cards first come to mind, but that's just the top of the list. You can use Google Wallet as a transit pass to let you board the metro. In some places, Google Wallet can even store your driver's license.

Loyalty cards come in a few forms. Some merely offer discounts, like a Kroger card. Others are required for entry, such as with wholesale retailers like Costco and Sam's Club. Some establishments that aren't retailers fall into this category as well, such as gyms and airlines.

Gift cards, which carry a balance that can only be used in a specific store, function differently from your regular payment cards. Google Wallet treats them more like loyalty cards and all the other types of non-payment cards you can add.

How to Add Loyalty Cards

To add loyalty cards to Google Wallet, open the app and then: