Google Wallet is not only a payments app but has also slowly but steadily adding support for putting your ID in there, digitally. Now, one more US state is joining the list.

Google Wallet has expanded its digital ID capabilities to include New Mexico state IDs. This addition makes New Mexico the sixth state to join the program, following Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland. To add your New Mexico ID to Google Wallet, open the app and tap the "Add to Wallet" button. Then, select "ID" and follow the on-screen instructions. You'll need to take photos of the front and back of your ID, as well as a short video of your face for verification. The process takes a few minutes, and you'll receive a notification once your ID is available in Google Wallet.

Once added, you can use your digital ID at select airports and other locations where physical IDs are accepted. To share your ID, simply tap your phone on the reader or have the QR code scanned. You can control what information is shared and verify your identity using your face, fingerprint, password, or PIN.

It should be noted here that digital IDs in Google Wallet do not replace your physical ID card. You'll still need to carry your physical ID with you. The increased use of digital IDs also opens the floodgates to a host of other issues such as people willingly handing their phones to police officers when asked for their ID—something you should never, never do under any circumstances.

If you do want to check this out, go into the Google Wallet app and follow the instructions to add your ID to the app. Eventually, over the next few months and years, most states should support these digital IDs down the road.

Source: 9to5Google