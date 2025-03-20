Summary Google Wallet allows parents to give kids digital payments with supervision.

Kids using Google Wallet can securely pay in stores and organize passes.

Parents can track purchases, disable cards, and manage passes via the Family Link app.

Google Wallet just got a whole lot more family-friendly. Now, it’s easier to give your kids a little bit of freedom to use digital payments while still keeping a watchful eye on their spending.

Google Wallet now lets parents in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain, and Poland give their kids access to digital payments on their Android devices–with the right amount of supervision. No more fumbling with cash or asking you to make a payment when they forget their card. Plus, they can keep all their important passes in one spot. That includes event tickets, library cards, and those gift cards they got for their birthday. It's all neatly organized in their digital wallet.