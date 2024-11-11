The Google TV Streamer is the successor to the Chromecast, but it can't fit behind a TV quite as easily as the Chromecast could. Spigen has now released a solution that is a bit more elegant than double-sided mounting tape.

Spigen's new Silicone Fit silicone case for the Google TV Streamer has a built-in lanyard loop, allowing you to easily hang the Google TV Streamer behind your television, as long as there's a mounting bracket or something else to hang it on. The Google TV Streamer is designed to sit next to your TV, instead of hanging off the HDMI connector like earlier Chromecast models. This case is intended to bring back the option to hide the box behind your TV, and it also doubles as a travel case.

Spigen

The case is available in two colors, "Porcelain" and "Hazel," to match the Google TV Streamer's color options. It features a durable silicone bumper that provides protection, just in case the mounting system fails and you need to protect the Streamer from a fall. The integrated lanyard loop can be used to hang the Streamer from a TV mount or any suitable hook. Additionally, the case comes with pre-applied adhesive for those who prefer to directly attach the device to the back of their TV. You have a couple of ways to mount your Streamer behind your TV, and both are great.

The Google TV Streamer is considerably bigger than the Chromecast. Thankfully, the device itself is pretty flat at 27mm, so it's still relatively easy to just stick it to a flat spot on the back of your TV or hang it using the lanyard loop. The Spigen case and mount is available for purchase on Amazon for $29.99, with both color options in stock and ready to ship.

Via: 9to5Google