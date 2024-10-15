For better and for worse, Google has been leaning into shopping more over the past few years, across everything from Chrome to YouTube. Now, the main Google Shopping experience is rolling out some generative AI-powered improvements.

Google has announced a significant revamp of its Shopping service, with the aim of giving you a more personalized and efficient shopping experience. How, exactly? The same way everyone else is doing personalized experiences these days—generative AI. One of the key features here is the use of AI to generate personalized product recommendations based on user preferences and search history. For one, if you're searching for a winter jacket suitable for cold climate, the AI will provide a summary of key factors to consider, along with product suggestions and explanations of why they fit your needs.

Google Shopping now also incorporates dynamic filters that allow you to refine your search based on specific criteria such as size, availability, and price. Additionally, it integrates Google's virtual try-on feature, which uses generative AI and AR tools to enhance the shopping experience. It's not a replacement for actually trying on something, but it's pretty cool nonetheless.

Google

The new Google Shopping also includes a personalized homepage feed that offers product suggestions and videos based on individual preferences. This feed allows you to easily pick up where you left off during your last shopping session. It also offers price comparison tools, price insights, price tracking, and a dedicated deals page. Google Shopping allows users to shop from various stores in one location and continues to explore new ways for brands to connect directly with shoppers.

The AI-powered features are still experimental, just like everything that's AI right now is, and may not always be accurate. If Google manages to polish it and get it right, however, it can become a tremendously useful resource. You can give your feedback to Google to help improve it if you want to give it a spin. The new Google Shopping is accessible through the "Shopping Tab" on Google Search or by visiting shopping.google.com. It is currently rolling out in the US, and will be available nationwide in the coming weeks, so you might not be seeing it right this instant.

Source: Google