I manually search for apps in the Play Store all the time, but I can't remember the last time the Play Store introduced me to an app I hadn't already heard of. The store is terrible at this vitally important part of its job.

Most Recommendations Are Actually Ads

When you first open the Play Store, most of the apps you see aren't curated games that someone has taken the time to highlight for Android users. They're not even games Google's algorithm thinks you might like.

Look closely, and you'll see that these titles are instead labeled as "Sponsored." In other words: they're ads. Google's curated games are typically shown with large thumbnails on carousels that go left to right, so you only see one or two at a time. Sponsored games often show up in a vertical list, just like search results and your list of installed apps. These ads don't just appear at the top either. Keep scrolling, and the next time you see a vertical list, those are likely ads too.

Close

That's not to say that every time you see a carousel, those are Google's curated games. Sometimes those are ads too. The Play Store is intentionally set up so that you can't immediately tell ads apart from genuine recommendations without taking the time to check.

We're Shown the Lowest Common Denominator

Are some small indie developers paying Google for top placement? It's possible, but that's not what makes up the bulk of the list. Nor are these even mobile apps and games from big name publishers.

They're often monetization schemes from publishers who push out addictive, highly similar games meant to hook people into continuously spending money on virtual currencies and in-app purchases. They're the kind of games that appear in full-screen ads or in internet commercials.