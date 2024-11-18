It's that time of year again! Google Play just announced the "best" Android apps and games of 2024. The company also published a Best of 2024 section on the Play Store.

Now, before we dive in, I'd like to point out that award ceremonies always feel weird and contrived. You won't agree with all of Google's top picks—that's fine, I don't either. This is just a fun opportunity to see the apps and games the Google Play team wants to bring to the surface.

The only serious downer is that Google neglected to run a User's Choice category. But, to be fair, last year's User's Choice awards went to ChatGPT and MONOPOLY GO, which are some pretty milquetoast picks. You can probably infer what the 2024 User's Choice would've been by looking at the top trending apps on the Play Store.

The Best Android Apps of 2024

The Google Play team gave its Best Overall app award to Partiful, a tool for planning events and sending party invites. It's an interesting departure from last year's big winner—Bumble, a dating app. I'm also surprised by the "hidden gem," Timeleft, an app that sets you up for a real-world dinner date with five strangers.

The Best Android Games of 2024

Google's best game award goes to AFK Journey, a fantasy-flavored RPG that progresses when you aren't playing. I'm glad to see that Google Play Games on PC gets an acknowledgment here—it's a tool that lets you play Android games on Windows—and Cookie Run feels like an obvious choice for this category, as it's regularly featured in marketing material for Google Play Games.

You can see more of Google's top picks, including the "best" books of 2024, at the Best of 2024 page on Google Play.

Source: Google