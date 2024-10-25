Google has announced that Google Play Points members can now redeem points for subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu. However, this huge benefit is only available to members who have reached the top levels of the Google Play Points service.

This new perk is only available to Gold+, Platinum, and Diamond tier members. It is an extension of the Google Play Points program, which is a loyalty program that rewards users for making purchases through the Google Play Store. Gold members can redeem their points for a six-month subscription to either Disney+ Basic (with ads) or Hulu (with ads). Platinum members can redeem a nine-month subscription to either service, while Diamond members can get a full year of Disney+ Basic or Hulu. This means to get these benefits, users need to have made 600 play points in a year. Those still at Bronze or Silver status (below 600 points a year) cannot redeem this benefit.

This offer is available to Play Points members in various countries, but the benefits vary depending on location. For example, Play Points members in the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Taiwan can redeem points for a free Disney+ subscription. However, Hulu is only available to Play Points members in the United States.

This news comes as Google continues to expand its Play Points program. The company seems to be trying to make the program more attractive to users by offering exclusive rewards and benefits. Google has already partnered with several companies, including Netflix and Spotify, to offer Play Points members access to exclusive content and perks. It's important to remember that the program is completely free, but money does help increase your points. The higher you get in Play Plus, the further a dollar will go. However, a fast way to win points is to play games that actively reward points to members.

Source: Google