Google finally made a real weather app for Android phones, but until now, it was limited to the Pixel 9 phones. Now, it's coming to other Pixel phones.

Google has released its Pixel Weather app for Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the Pixel Tablet. You will need to update the app in the Google Play Store and allow app notifications and precise location. Once you do that, though, you'll gain access to a slew of new settings. This includes rearrangeable cards for weather blocks, a new two-column layout on tablets and foldables, and easy access to data like precipitation, wind, sunrise & sunset, humidity, and pressure, among other information such as UV index. The app also has a weather map with a 6-hour precipitation forecast (available in the US, UK, and most European countries), and also lets you see pollen count in the UK, France, Italy, and Germany.

You can also customize the app's units, theme, and settings. The app will also attempt to summarize all the info it has in a nifty AI summary if you don't want to read through everything, and it will give you tomorrow's weather forecast for your current location delivered every evening. It will also let you set precipitation notifications by city. It wants to be the last weather app you'll need, and it's pretty detailed while remaining relatively simple. I personally have used it a few times on my own Pixel 9 Pro, and it's pretty cool.

The app is available as a new version of the com.google.android.apps.weather background service that powers the existing city temperatures in Google Clock. If you don't see the update yet, you might need to update to Android 15 first, but make sure that you don't do so right now if you're using a Pixel 6.

Source: 9to5Google