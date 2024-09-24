Google is now rolling out Wear OS 5 for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. The update, which contains security fixes and new features, may take up to a week to reach all eligible devices.

The Wear OS 5 update previously debuted on Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's a fairly substantial overhaul of the Wear OS platform, with an all-new grid-based app launcher, a privacy dashboard that shows app data usage, a strict Watch Face Format system, automatic timeout for app visibility (always-on apps get moved to the background after a while), enhanced media controls, plus expanded running metrics (stride length, ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and vertical ratio).

Apps that are not updated for WearOS 5 may be affected by these changes. The big thing to look out for is Google's new Watch Face Format system—if a watch face doesn't meet Google's quality standards, it won't work on WearOS 5. While this is smart move from Google (crappy and unoptimized watch faces are a genuine problem on Wear OS), the library of third-party watch faces currently available for Wear OS 5 is somewhat limited.

In any case, Wear OS 5's new grid-based app launcher is a genuine improvement from previous Android smartwatches—it looks great, and it's optional, so you can go back to the old list view if that's what you'd prefer. The security improvements offered in this release are also invaluable. If you're worried about losing your watch face, contact its developer and ask when they will implement the new Watch Face Format.

Pixel Watch and Watch 2 owners will receive a notification when the Wear OS 5 update is available on their device. To manually check for updates, press the Pixel Watch's Crown button, open the Settings app, navigate to "System," and select "System Updates." Open the Play Store after updating to receive the grid-view app launcher, improved camera controls, Pixel Recorder capabilities, and other exclusive Wear OS 5 improvements.

Source: Google