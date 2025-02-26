Smartwatches are not just for tracking your workouts, but they can also potentially be tools to save your life. The Pixel Watch 3 was missing a key feature pending FDA approval, and now, that's finally out of the way.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 will soon be updated to enable its Loss of Pulse Detection feature. The feature required clearance from the FDA, as it's a medical-grade feature, but the company has announced that it has finally received FDA clearance to roll out the feature to its most recent smartwatch.

How Does This Work?

This feature is already available in 14 countries, including the EU since September 2024, and it is designed to identify instances when a user's heart stops beating. The feature is designed to be a safety net in situations of emergencies such as primary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose, or poisoning. If the watch detects a loss of pulse, it prompts the user to confirm their status. If the user is unresponsive, the Pixel Watch 3 automatically contacts emergency services, where the user can hopefully receive help if necessary.

Google says that the technology behind this feature goes beyond simple pulse monitoring. The Pixel Watch 3, according to the company, uses a complex AI-powered algorithm that analyzes a combination of physiological data, including heart rate, and motion data to determine if a loss of pulse event has occurred. It's not perfect, and the company states the feature isn’t failproof. It may not detect all instances of pulse loss, or it could also result in false positives—although a false positive is the preferred scenario compared to a false negative, since you can just tap away a false positive if you actually have a pulse.

Also, it's not intended for users with known heart conditions or those requiring constant cardiac monitoring. The feature is not a diagnostic tool and doesn't provide medical treatment or aftercare. The emergency calling, which is how you'd get help if you do find yourself in a cardiac arrest situation, also depends on factors like the device's battery level and cellular connectivity. If you have a Wi-Fi-only model, this would also require your watch to be hooked up to your phone—otherwise, it can't really get you help.

Why Is This Important?

If implemented right and if it functions properly, this feature can be a lifesaver. In situations like sudden cardiac arrest, time is always absolutely critical. Every minute without intervention drastically reduces the chances of survival. The watch's ability to automatically call emergency services when a user is unresponsive can significantly shorten the time it takes to receive life-saving care.

Some situations of cardiac arrest or overdoses can render a person unconscious quickly and without warning. In these cases, you may be unable to call for help by yourself, and if you're alone, no one else will call emergency services for you. With this algorithm, help can be provided for people who would otherwise not have been able to receive it.

The watch already has tons of other safety/health features in a similar line. Car Crash Detection automatically senses severe collisions and contacts emergency services. Fall Detection can identify hard falls and offers an immediate option to call for help. Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications alert users to potential atrial fibrillation (AFib), while the ECG app allows for on-demand electrocardiogram readings. These types of safety features are extremely important because they can go a long way at saving lives even in difficult situations, so personally, I'm really glad to see them roll out and worked on.

This feature will be arriving in March for US users, so make sure to keep an eye out for an update.

Source: Google via TechCrunch